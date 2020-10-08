This is the first reference installation for ArcAroma on the Portuguese market and it is the first large scale industrial application where oliveCEPT will handle an extraction capacity demand of up to 12 000 kilos per hour. The Fio Dourado mill has three large production lines of advanced olive oil extraction technology and the oliveCEPT twin system will be integrated into one of them.

ArcAroma signs the first agreement in Portugal with olive oil producer Fio Dourado for the delivery and installation of two oliveCEPT units. The installation is expected to provide a surplus of minimum 50 000 kilos of Extra Virgin Olive Oil by the end of the production season. According to the agreement, ArcAroma will get all the commercial benefit out of the extra olive oil produced this year at an agreed price of 2 EUR per kilo, which will be reported as revenue in Q1 2021. Operations will begin in the second half of October.

Fio Dourado will decide next year whether they will continue on the same terms or if they will purchase the unit on different commercial terms. If the customer were to decide to cover their needs on all production lines, five oliveCEPT units would be needed. Fio Dourado is a fourth generation family owned company in the olive oil business and it is located in the area of Santarem of Portugal.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 – 86 81 78

johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at October 8, 2020 at 08:30 CEST.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.