 

Better Collective’s nomination committee appointed

Regulatory Release 41/2020


Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, has appointed its nomination committee, based on ownership data as per August 31, 2020. 


Better Collective’s nomination committee shall consist of four members, representing the three largest shareholders as per the end of August each year, together with the chairman of the board of directors. On August 31, 2020, the two largest shareholders were Chr. Dam Holding and J. Søgaard Holding which due to their interlinked ownership are grouped. In accordance with the shareholders’ decision, the nomination committee has been appointed and is composed by four members in total:

  • Daniel Nyvang Mariussen, chairman, appointed by Chr. Dam Holding and J. Søgaard Holding
  • Martin Jonasson, appointed by Andra AP-Fonden, also representing Tredje AP-Fonden
  • Michael Knutsson, appointed by Knutsson Holdings
  • Jens Bager, Chairman of the board of directors, Better Collective

 The instruction and charter for the nomination committee can be found in the Articles of Association in the Governance section of the company’s website bettercollective.com.

In all, the nomination committee represents 62,2% of the total number of shares in Better Collective, based on ownership data as per August 31, 2020.

The nomination committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the 2021 Annual General Meeting regarding:

  • election of chairman at the shareholders’ meeting
  • election of chairman of the board of directors and other members of the board of directors
  • fees to the board of directors, divided between the chairman and other members, and any fees for committee work
  • election of auditor and fees to the auditor
  • principles for appointment of the nomination committee, when deemed necessary

 Better Collective’s Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2021.

Shareholders, who would like to submit proposals to the nomination committee, are welcome to submit them by e-mail to: investor@bettercollective.com. To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the nomination committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but no later than February 1, 2021.

Contacts

Chairman of the board: Jens Bager
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
Press: Morten Kalum +45 2340 1009, mkalum@bettercollective.com 


This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.30 am CET on October 8, 2020.



About Better Collective
Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).




Attachment


