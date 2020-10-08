Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group announces the extension of the solicitations in respect of its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes, and the receipt of requisite majority consent from lenders under its RCF and under Europcar International's and Europcar Participations’s PGEs

On September 30, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced soliciting consents in respect of its Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (the “Solicitations”). As previously disclosed, the purpose of the Solicitations is to permit the Group to amend the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation such that the Group would have the option to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc and/or a conciliateur with respect to one or more of the main holding companies of the Group without such action constituting a Default or an Event of Default under the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation.