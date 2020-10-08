 

Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes...

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 08:39  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group announces the extension of the solicitations in respect of its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes, and the receipt of requisite majority consent from lenders under its RCF and under Europcar International's and Europcar Participations’s PGEs

On September 30, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced soliciting consents in respect of its Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (the “Solicitations”). As previously disclosed, the purpose of the Solicitations is to permit the Group to amend the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation such that the Group would have the option to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc and/or a conciliateur with respect to one or more of the main holding companies of the Group without such action constituting a Default or an Event of Default under the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation.

Europcar Mobility Group announces today that it hereby extends the expiration time of the Solicitations in the Consent Solicitation Statements dated September 30, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitations Statements") from 5:00 p.m., London time, on October 7, 2020, to 5:00 p.m., London time, on October 13, 2020, subject to any further extension by Europcar Mobility Group.

To date, Europcar Mobility Group has already secured the requisite consent of the lenders under its multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated July 13, 2017 (as amended) and Europcar International's and Europcar Participations’s State-guaranteed loans (Prêts garantis par l'Etat) dated May 2, 2020 to the potential appointment of a mandataire ad hoc and/or of a conciliateur with respect to one or more of the main holding companies of the Group.

Europcar Mobility Group has retained Lucid Issuer Services to serve as its Tabulation and Information Agent for the Solicitations with respect to the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (Attention: Victor Parzyjagla, +44 (0) 20 7704 0880, europcar@lucid-is.com).

“Senior Notes” means the €600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (Reg. S Common Code: 170620259 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1706202592; Rule 144A Common Code: 170620275 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1706202758) (the “2024 Senior Notes”) and the €450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (Reg. S Common Code: 198337587 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1983375871; Rule 144A Common Code: 198337617 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1983376176) (the “2024 Senior Notes”) issued by Europcar Mobility Group.

Seite 1 von 3
Europcar Mobility Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by the AFRC
30.09.20
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes
30.09.20
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.08.20
2
Europcar Mobility Group