 

Rubis Terminal Infra Announces Offering of Additional Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2020, 08:50  |  57   |   |   

Rubis Terminal Infra / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Rubis Terminal Infra Announces Offering of Additional Senior Secured Notes

08-Oct-2020 / 08:50 CET/CEST

Press Release - Paris, October 8, 2020

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF RUBIS TERMINAL INFRA

 

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A

VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

 

 

 

 

Rubis Terminal Infra, a limited liability company (société par actions simplifiée) organized under the laws of France (the "Issuer") and member of the Rubis Terminal group (the "Group"), has launched an offering of €150.0 million aggregate principal amount of temporary 5.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Temporary Notes") as part of the financing for the acquisition by the Group of Terminales Portuarias, S.L., a sociedad limitada organized under the laws of Spain ("Tepsa"). On or about the completion date of the Tepsa acquisition, the Temporary Notes will be automatically exchanged for an equal aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's additional 5.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Additional Notes") which will have the same terms as, and constitute a single class of debt securities with, the Issuer's €410 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Original Notes") that were issued on May 19, 2020.  The Additional Notes, when issued, will trade under the same ISIN and Common Code numbers as the Original Notes.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for ...
Wichtige Personalie: Freeman Gold Corp. verstärkt das Management Board mit zwei exzellenten Fachleuten!
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG raises guidance for 2020 based on preliminary Q3 2020 results.
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Behrens AG erhält Finanzmittel des Landes Schleswig-Holstein zur ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2020 nach vorläufigen Q3-Zahlen
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT MEILENSTEIN IN NEUROLOGIE-KOOPERATION MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat schlägt Hauptversammlung zwei neue ...
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN successfully concluded first virtual general meeting, announces dividend of EUR 0.96 ...
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...