AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for Q3 2020

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, the company's balanced business model including four business areas has proven itself particularly well in today's corona era. "Due to the pandemic, our passenger business is suffering significantly, but at the same time the cargo volume has grown strongly and shipping business in the form of ferries and icebreaker Botnica has continued on a stable course," said Kalm.

In 2020 Q3, 5.3 million tonnes of cargo and 1.6 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the cargo volume increased by 24% and the number of passengers decreased by 55%. The number of vessel calls declined by 7.3% to 2123 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands decreased by 4.8%, but the number of vehicles increased by 3.1% and the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica remained at the same level as in the previous year.

Cargo volume increased in the third quarter mainly due to liquid cargo, which was affected by the export of previously stored goods from terminals at the end of the contango situation in the oil market (today's current price is lower than the expected future price). Due to the efficient start-up of the new terminals, the volume of dry bulk cargo also increased again, the largest part of which was the handling of grain, fertilizers and crushed stone. In the first 9 months, the cargo volume increased by 8.8%, which was driven by a strong increase in the volume of liquid cargo.

The decline in passenger numbers was due to a reduction in people's confidence and travel due to the constantly changing movement restrictions and instability imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "From September onwards, there will be only one departure per week on the Tallinn-Stockholm line, the St. Petersburg line is still closed, and we have had no cruise ship calls this summer. In the summer period, the number of passengers recovered somewhat compared to the sharp decline in Q2, but in the first 9 months we still reached only half of the volume of the first 9 months of the previous year,” said Kalm.