8 October 2020: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q3 2020 results

Borregaard will report third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday 21 October 2020 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

A presentation will be held at 08:00 CET and can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

 


