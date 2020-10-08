DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG enters into Content Cooperation with Atem Entertainment 08.10.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Your Family Entertainment AG (short: YFE) today announces a content cooperation with Atem Entertainment, a Stockholm-based company that develops and produces Intellectual Property (IP) around the popular flagship show "Space Yoghurt". Starting soon, YFE will air the animated "Space Yoghurt" TV series on its linear and non-linear national and international kids and family channels.

Atem Entertainment's widely acclaimed show depicts the adventures of three green, one-eyed space friends - Captain Migol, lookout Popodom and engineer Drod - through an exciting and colourful universe. In each episode, the three space creatures experience unusual problems in space that they manage to solve in equally unusual and funny ways. And everything ends well with a great laugh.

Christer Hägglund. Spokesperson and Co-Founder of Atem Entertainment comments: "We are looking forward to our collaboration with great anticipation. YFE's quality, history and growth, now latest with their Huawei deal, speaks for itself."

"Space Yoghurt fits perfectly into the YFE ecosystem: it is an educational and fun brand to watch, read and play with. Its charming characters will find a great place within the Fix & Foxi channel family worldwide - like our two beloved Fix&Foxi foxes, the Space Yoghurt characters bond and always stick together throughout their wacky adventures", says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG.





About Atem Entertainment

Founded 2014 by Maria Avramova and Christer Hägglund, Atem Entertainment is a company that develops and produces IPs. Space Yoghurt is one of the company's biggest brand with growing interest around the world.



About Your Family Entertainment AG

Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with headquarters in Munich/Germany is a producer and distributor of high-quality children and family programs with one of the largest broadcaster-independent libraries in Europe. Its stock includes well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay-TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi" which is available in the GAS-Region (German) and in Africa and Middle East (Arabic and English). The Company also established free-to-air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide



Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG

Armin Schnell

Your Family Entertainment AG

Nordendstr. 64

80801 München

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

armin.schnell@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.fixundfoxi.tv

08.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1139581

End of News DGAP News Service

1139581 08.10.2020