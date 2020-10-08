Joining forces against SARS-CoV-2: Rentschler Biopharma contributes to manufacturing of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Rentschler Biopharma to provide cGMP manufacturing services for mRNA-based vaccine candidate, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer against SARS-CoV-2

Commercial production will be conducted in Laupheim, Germany

Rentschler Biopharma's innovative and highly flexible business model enables fast, high-quality, large-scale manufacturing for commercial supply as well as small batch production for clinical trials for other BioNTech RNA product candidates

Laupheim, Germany and Milford, MA, USA, October 08, 2020 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced an agreement to serve as CDMO partner for BioNTech. As an initial project, Rentschler Biopharma will be responsible for key aspects of cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) drug substance manufacturing of BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 that is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and is currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial.

Under the agreement, Rentschler Biopharma will be responsible for downstream processing to provide highly purified drug substance. Process and product-related impurities will be effectively removed from the intermediate pool, which has been previously derived from mRNA synthesis. This is an important step in ensuring the safety and tolerability of a vaccine for use in humans, while at the same time maximizing the amount of mRNA harvested from the initial production process. Rentschler Biopharma will produce purified drug substance at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany.