 

NTT Ltd. Named as the First Global Infinity Partner for Check Point Software Technologies

LONDON and SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, has been named as the first Global Infinity Partner for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally. In addition, NTT is the first managed security services provider to obtain a five star status in all countries where NTT and Check Point operate. Five star is the premier tier of Check Point partner relationships, enabling NTT to deploy the latest Check Point technologies within client-centric solutions, driving value for enterprises. The companies’ combined capabilities enable clients to protect their infrastructure, applications, and intellectual property on a ‘Secure by Design’ basis.

The companies have also announced the immediate availability of four new bundled solutions, combining Check Point’s Infinity full consolidated cybersecurity architecture, which protects business and IT infrastructure against Gen V mega cyber-attacks across all networks, endpoint, cloud and mobile, with NTT’s managed security services, recently recognized as a “Leader” in IDC’s Worldwide MSS Marketscape Vendor Assessment 2020.  These solutions include an Check Point Infinity Enterprise License Agreement (ELA) with selected gateways for 500, 1500, 2500 and 5000+ users, NTT support and maintenance, device management, threat detection and remediation services, with additional options including consulting and implementation professional services.

With a global footprint of Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and R&D centers, and a comprehensive view of the dark web, NTT is recognized for its visibility into a vast portion of the world’s internet traffic. This gives NTT access to log, event, attack, incident and vulnerability data, allowing threat intelligence gathering to help clients detect, mitigate and respond to breaches quickly.

Check Point’s Infinity architecture responds to clients’ real-world challenges in the current distributed workforce environment: too many ‘point’ security products, products that don’t share information, an increasing security skills shortage, vulnerability to complex attacks, and unpredictable costs. Combined with NTT’s consulting-led approach and managed security services suite of monitoring, threat detection, vulnerability management, and device management services, clients can reduce risk and manage their security profile on a flexible, cost-effective basis.

