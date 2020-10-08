Elanders changes the date for the publication of the Quarterly Report January-September 2020 and invites to a Conference Call
Elanders’ Board of Directors has decided to change the publication date of the Quarterly Report January-September 2020 to Friday October 23 at 07:30 CET instead of Thursday October 22 as earlier announced. The publication of the Quarterly Report on October 23, 2020, will be followed by a conference call at 09:30 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.
To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.
Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6546
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 10763
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9401
USA: +1 646-828-8195
Participant Passcode: 376733
Agenda
09:20 Conference number is opened
09:30 Presentation of quarterly results
09:50 Q&A
10:30 End of the conference
During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
https://www.elanders.com/presentations
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Attachment
