Atos awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis for its outstanding CSR performance

After 8 years of being awarded the EcoVadis Gold medal, Atos now receives in 2020 the highest distinction for the first time. This year, Atos was recognized in particular for its efforts in the environment area with a score of 90/100, reflecting the group’s ambitious decarbonization goals and commitment to pursue aggressive science-based carbon emission reduction targets and achieve Net-Zero Carbon emissions until 2035.

Paris, 8 October 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been awarded the Platinum medal by EcoVadis for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with a score of 82/100. With a 2-point improvement compared to last year, Atos confirms its rank in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its industry in all four categories: environment, labor & human rights, sustainable procurement and ethics.

Atos also uses the EcoVadis environmental assessment of its suppliers to support its supply chain decarbonization program.

Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos, commented: "We are honored to receive the Platinum medal from EcoVadis. As global leader in secure and decarbonized digital, we make continuous efforts to be a positive influence on every community with which we engage and steer digital innovation in sustainable, social and ethical directions. Our score with EcoVadis confirms the relevance of our strategy and we intend to multiply our initiatives in the months and years to come.”

In respect to ESG ratings, Atos ranks No. 1 in the IT sector in the DJSI index , has got an ‘A’ rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project, and a triple A from the MSCI agency .

