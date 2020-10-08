 

Atos awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis for its outstanding CSR performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 09:00  |  42   |   |   

Paris, 8 October 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been awarded the Platinum medal by EcoVadis for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with a score of 82/100. With a 2-point improvement compared to last year, Atos confirms its rank in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its industry in all four categories: environment, labor & human rights, sustainable procurement and ethics.

After 8 years of being awarded the EcoVadis Gold medal, Atos now receives in 2020 the highest distinction for the first time. This year, Atos was recognized in particular for its efforts in the environment area with a score of 90/100, reflecting the group’s ambitious decarbonization goals and commitment to pursue aggressive science-based carbon emission reduction targets and achieve Net-Zero Carbon emissions until 2035.

Atos also uses the EcoVadis environmental assessment of its suppliers to support its supply chain decarbonization program.  

Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos, commented: "We are honored to receive the Platinum medal from EcoVadis. As global leader in secure and decarbonized digital, we make continuous efforts to be a positive influence on every community with which we engage and steer digital innovation in sustainable, social and ethical directions. Our score with EcoVadis confirms the relevance of our strategy and we intend to multiply our initiatives in the months and years to come.”

In respect to ESG ratings, Atos ranks No. 1 in the IT sector in the DJSI index, has got an ‘A’ rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project, and a triple A from the MSCI agency.

Online versions of our ESG 2019 reports are available here

****

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Atos inaugurates BullSequana XH2000 at CSC – the fastest supercomputer in the Nordics
06.10.20
Linköping University chooses Atos to build Sweden’s largest supercomputer for AI
05.10.20
Atos coordinates NEASQC, an ambitious European project to lead the future quantum computing revolution
05.10.20
Atos and ECMWF launch Center of Excellence in Weather & Climate Modelling to support researchers with HPC, AI and quantum capabilities
01.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of EcoAct
30.09.20
Atos introduces BullSequana Agility, a new hyperconverged solution to leverage the power of multi-cloud
28.09.20
innocent Drinks selects Atos as digital partner for carbon-neutral factory
28.09.20
RheinEnergie selects Atos to build its future digital workplace
24.09.20
Correction: Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership
23.09.20
Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership