 

Signifier Medical Technologies appoints Travis Nieman as Managing Director International

Senior appointment in preparation for commercialization in markets outside the USA of eXciteOSA, a novel, non-invasive, daytime therapy for sleep disordered breathing conditions

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifier Medical Technologies ("Signifier"), an innovator in the sleep disordered breathing market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Nieman as Managing Director International. Mr. Nieman joins the company from Stryker where he was Managing Director International & Global Reimbursement, Stryker Ear Nose & Throat. He will be responsible for the commercial development of eXciteOSA in all markets outside the USA.

Travis Nieman, newly appointed Signifier Medical Managing Director International

Mr. Nieman is a highly experienced commercial leader in healthcare with a proven track record in small and large organizations over more than 20 years. Prior to Stryker, he was a Director of International Marketing at Baxter and before that spent several years at Medtronic as Brand Manager Europe-Central Asia. Mr. Nieman began his career at The Coca-Cola Company.

Akhil Tripathi, CEO of Signifier commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Travis as the newest member of our senior management team. His skills and experience in healthcare device management, developing and launching new technologies, health economics outcomes research and market access, business development, and commercial leadership will be invaluable in driving the commercial strategy for eXciteOSA in international markets outside of the US. His appointment represents another key building block in our mission to bring our novel technology to markets globally."

Travis Nieman added: "eXciteOSA is a highly innovative product and I believe represents a unique opportunity to improve the lives of many patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing. We intend to build a seamless pathway for users including an integrated digital strategy that offers the potential to bring broader healthcare benefits to patients. I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to bear at Signifier Medical as we continue on this exciting phase of our journey over the next 12 months and beyond."

Mr Nieman's appointment further expands the senior management team. In September, Signifier announced the appointment of Philip Hess, former President and CEO of Bose Corporation, as Chief Operating Officer based in Boston, USA, where Signifier is establishing its US operations. In July, Signifier announced the appointment of Mr. Matt Sharris as Vice President of Sales for North America. We look forward to announcing further key appointments as we build out our world-class leadership team.

