 

Financial outlook 2020 reinstated for NKT Photonics and update of strategic review process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 09:21  |  30   |   |   

Company Announcement

8 October 2020
Announcement No. 22

Financial outlook 2020 reinstated for NKT Photonics and update of strategic review process

NKT A/S provides an update to the 2020 financial outlook. The outlook for NKT, the power cables business, is unchanged, while it is reinstated for NKT Photonics.

On 5 May 2020, the 2020 financial outlook for NKT Photonics was withdrawn due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on several of the markets NKT Photonics is operating in, particularly in the Industrial segment.

Today, the financial outlook is reinstated. The expectation is that NKT Photonics’ organic revenue growth in 2020 will be approx. -12% to -2% (initially approx. 5-15%) and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 1% to 6% (initially approx. 15-18%).

The financial outlook is subject to unusually high uncertainty given the current market situation related to the continued development of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated impact on the global economy. Furthermore, the main part of NKT Photonics’ earnings in 2020 is as in previous years expected to be generated in Q4.

The primary assumption for achieving the updated financial outlook will therefore be a normalized market situation without significant negative demand or supply implications.

In Q3 2020, the preliminary financial figures for NKT Photonics were revenue of EUR 16.7m, equaling organic growth of 3%, and EBITDA of EUR 1.0m. The company experienced a gradually improved market environment during the quarter, but market uncertainty remains high and certain parts the markets were still experiencing headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic. The earnings in Q3 2020 were lower than in the same period of 2019 as NKT Photonics’ cost base increased driven by investments in future growth opportunities and a less favorable customer mix leading to lower earnings margins.

Strategic review to be continued when performance stabilizes
On 20 November 2019, the company announced the initiation of a review of the strategic alternatives for NKT Photonics with the objectives of maximizing value creation, positioning NKT Photonics for long-term growth, and support the deleveraging of the Company's balance sheet. On 13 May 2020, it was announced that the Board of Directors deemed that the strategic review of NKT Photonics could not be concluded in the near future due to the market uncertainties and with respect to the objectives of maximizing the value creation.

The Board of Directors intends to resume the strategic review when the business and financial performance of NKT Photonics is no longer materially affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the general economic situation, with the objectives of maximizing value creation, and positioning NKT Photonics for long-term growth.

Contact
Investor Relations and press:     
Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 2494 1654


NKT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Großauftrag aus den USA hievt Nordex auf Hoch seit Ende 2019