Vestjysk Bank upgrades profit guidance for 2020

Vestjysk Bank is seeing a continued high level of activity among both retail and business customers.

Moreover, the trend in impairment allowances is better than expected in all customer segments. Consequently, the Bank upgrades its profit guidance for 2020 from DKK 200-260 million to DKK 260-320 million after tax.

Vestjysk Bank will release its interim report for the first nine months of the year on 18 November 2020.





Enquiries

Please address any enquiries regarding the present announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.









Vestjysk Bank A/S





Kim Duus Jan Ulsø Madsen

Chairman CEO





Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

7620 Lemvig

Tel. (+45) 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk



