 

EANS-News Results for the first half of 2020|21 (ended 31 August 2020) - AGRANA boosts EBIT and revenue

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.10.2020, 09:40  |  47   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Forecast: EBIT at least matching prior-year level

Mid Year Results

Vienna - AGRANA, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated operating profit
(EBIT) of EUR 55.8 million in the first half of the 2020|21 financial year, a
moderate increase of 7.9% year-on-year (H1 prior year: EUR 51.7 million). The
Group's revenue rose slightly to EUR 1,309.3 million (H1 prior year: EUR 1,250.0
million).

AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Johann Marihart says: "Much of our positive
business performance can be credited to the diversification of our business
activities, which enables us to balance out fluctuating economic conditions in
the various segments. Thus, in the first half of the year, the Starch segment
was able to maintain the prior year's EBIT earnings despite significantly weaker
starch sales in the paper sector, thanks to the very strong performance in
bioethanol especially in the second quarter."

Helping make the year-on-year growth in Group EBIT possible was the Sugar
segment, which, as in the first quarter, saw a year-on-year improvement in
earnings in the second quarter as a result of higher sugar prices. The Sugar
segment's EBIT nonetheless remained negative. In the Fruit segment, AGRANA was
able to hold earnings in the fruit preparations business in line with the first
half of the prior year. The performance of the fruit juice concentrate business
was down significantly due to lower available volumes from the 2019 apple crop.


AGRANA Group consolidated financial results
EUR million, except %

H1 2020|21 H1 2019|20
Revenue 1,309.3 1,250.0
EBITDA* 101.1 90.8
Operating profit** 47.7 44.0
Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 8.9 7.7
Exceptional items (0.5) 0.0
Operating profit (EBIT) 55.8 51.7
Net financial items 4.3% 4.1%
Profit for the period 34.4 28.9
Investment*** 27.8 68.1



Q2 2020|21 Q2 2019|20
Revenue 656.7 611.6
EBITDA* 46.4 39.3
Operating profit** 19.3 16.5
Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 5.0 4.3
Exceptional items (0.5) 0.0
Operating profit (EBIT) 23.8 20.8
EBIT margin 3.6% 3.4%
Profit for the period 15.2 10.6
Investment*** 16.7 34.5



* EBITDA represents operating profit before exceptional items, results of
equity-accounted joint ventures, and operating depreciation and amortisation
Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Agrana wird verkannt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transformation der TUI Group: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Umbau der Konzernführung zum 1. Januar
Die Bayerische setzt auf IT-Lösung in|sure GovInterface für die ...
Forschungsergebnisse belegen Ausbeutung in der Modebranche
Künstliche Intelligenz im E-Commerce: Interview mit Aimondo-Gründer Heinrich Müller (FOTO)
G999: Le GSB Gold Standard Banking introduit un écosystème révolutionnaire de ...
SKODA AUTO nutzt Künstliche Intelligenz für noch präzisere technische Diagnosen im ...
Roman Herzog Institut zeichnet drei junge Wissenschaftler mit hochdotiertem Forschungspreis Soziale ...
OLG Naumburg verurteilt Audi AG mit Urteil vom 18.09.2020, 8 U 39/20, im Abgasskandal zu ...
Deutscher Mobilitätspreis 2020: Das sind die Gewinner / Erstmalig Sonderpreis für bürgerschaftliches Engagement vergeben
G999: GSB Gold Standard Banking introduce un rivoluzionario ecosistema a catena di blocchi (FOTO)
Titel
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
DBAG investiert in Hausheld AG / Wachstumskapital: Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft steckt Millionen in die Digitalisierung der Energiewirtschaft (FOTO)
Technologie übernimmt im Finanz- und Rechnungswesen immer mehr Aufgaben
Transformation der TUI Group: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Umbau der Konzernführung zum 1. Januar
New Normal im deutschen Emissionsmarkt: Kapitalerhöhungen ziehen deutlich an
Berliner Sparkasse mietet 22.000 Quadratmeter in Bürocampus Square 1 in Berlin-Adlershof ...
Continentale Lebensversicherung: Fondsgebundene Basis-Renten - jetzt neu mit ETF
Nationale Reduktions- und Innovationsstrategie: Lebensmittelwirtschaft fordert Kontinuität und Verlässlichkeit seitens der Politik (FOTO)
Thomas Middelhoff und Cornelius Boersch: Zukunft verpasst? Einladung zur digitalen Buchvorstellung & Interviews / Dienstag, 6. Oktober ...
The mobility specialist REHASENSE cooperates with Krzysztof Pietrasik (FOTO)
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:40 Uhr
EANS-Tip Announcement: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
05.10.20
EANS-News: AGRANA launches production of crystalline betaine at EUR 40 million plant in Tulln - IMAGE
25.09.20
EANS-Stimmrechte: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG
16.09.20
EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA erwartet für 2020|21 Gruppen-EBIT zumindest auf Vorjahresniveau
16.09.20
EANS Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:06 Uhr
106
Agrana wird verkannt