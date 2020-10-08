--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Forecast: EBIT at least matching prior-year levelMid Year ResultsVienna - AGRANA, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated operating profit(EBIT) of EUR 55.8 million in the first half of the 2020|21 financial year, amoderate increase of 7.9% year-on-year (H1 prior year: EUR 51.7 million). TheGroup's revenue rose slightly to EUR 1,309.3 million (H1 prior year: EUR 1,250.0million).AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Johann Marihart says: "Much of our positivebusiness performance can be credited to the diversification of our businessactivities, which enables us to balance out fluctuating economic conditions inthe various segments. Thus, in the first half of the year, the Starch segmentwas able to maintain the prior year's EBIT earnings despite significantly weakerstarch sales in the paper sector, thanks to the very strong performance inbioethanol especially in the second quarter."Helping make the year-on-year growth in Group EBIT possible was the Sugarsegment, which, as in the first quarter, saw a year-on-year improvement inearnings in the second quarter as a result of higher sugar prices. The Sugarsegment's EBIT nonetheless remained negative. In the Fruit segment, AGRANA wasable to hold earnings in the fruit preparations business in line with the firsthalf of the prior year. The performance of the fruit juice concentrate businesswas down significantly due to lower available volumes from the 2019 apple crop.AGRANA Group consolidated financial resultsEUR million, except %H1 2020|21 H1 2019|20Revenue 1,309.3 1,250.0EBITDA* 101.1 90.8Operating profit** 47.7 44.0Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 8.9 7.7Exceptional items (0.5) 0.0Operating profit (EBIT) 55.8 51.7Net financial items 4.3% 4.1%Profit for the period 34.4 28.9Investment*** 27.8 68.1Q2 2020|21 Q2 2019|20Revenue 656.7 611.6EBITDA* 46.4 39.3Operating profit** 19.3 16.5Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 5.0 4.3Exceptional items (0.5) 0.0Operating profit (EBIT) 23.8 20.8EBIT margin 3.6% 3.4%Profit for the period 15.2 10.6Investment*** 16.7 34.5* EBITDA represents operating profit before exceptional items, results ofequity-accounted joint ventures, and operating depreciation and amortisation