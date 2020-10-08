 

Original-Research MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
08.10.2020, 10:02  |  43   |   |   

^

Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc

Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 1.72 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

With 8 acquisitions, the target for the year has almost been reached, high investment activity should continue, forecasts and price target unchanged
With the publication of the half-year figures for 2020, MBH Corporation plc (short: MBH) is showing strong growth in sales of 30.5% to GBP 27.37 million (previous year: GBP 20.97 million). This strong growth is primarily due to the three company acquisitions, which enabled MBH to expand its investment portfolio to a total of 13 investment companies as of 30 June 2020. Particularly noteworthy here is the acquisition of Robinson Caravans, a UK-based manufacturer of caravans, in March 2020. The company should benefit from increased demand, particularly in the environment of pandemic- related travel restrictions. Since the acquisition, Robinson Caravans has contributed a total of GBP 4.63 million to Group sales. In parallel, the Samuel Hobson House nursing home, newly acquired in January 2020, also contributed GBP 0.49 million to MBH sales for the first time. Logistica Training, the third acquisition in the first half of 2020, is unlikely to have made a relevant contribution to revenue due to the fact that it was not acquired until 9 June 2020. The breakdown of revenue by segment shows the contribution of the new leisure segment (Robinson Caravans) to the dynamic growth achieved.

Negative effects in connection with the Covid 19 pandemic can be observed particularly in the construction services segment. Cape Ltd., which is active in New Zealand in the field of renovation services, suffered a decline in sales to GBP 5.55 million (previous year: GBP 11.46 million). However, this was offset by sales increase in UK and overall the construction services segment nevertheless achieved sales growth of 5.8% to GBP 17.48 million (previous year: GBP 16.53 million).

The higher costs associated with the increased investment activity led to a disproportionately low increase in EBITDA of 12.0% to GBP 1.50 million (previous year: GBP 1.34 million). All companies acquired in 2020 are reporting positive earnings. Against this backdrop, the only constant development of the after-tax result of GBP 0.66 million (previous year: GBP 0.67 million) is due to a significant increase in depreciation and amortisation as well as higher financing costs. MBH financed the expansion of its portfolio in 2020 mainly through the EUR50 million bond programme it launched. This enables the company to finance acquisitions without dilution even if the MBH share price is low. At the balance sheet date, bonds with a volume of GBP 14.27 million had been issued.

Seite 1 von 2
MBH Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare
Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROUNDUP: Polen verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Gazprom wegen Nord Stream 2 (2) 
Aktien New York Schluss: Kursrutsch vom Vortag vergessen
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erholung vom Vortagesrutsch
Aktien New York: Kursrutsch vom Vortag vergessen
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2020 nach vorläufigen Q3-Zahlen (deutsch)
Ölpreise gefallen - Rohöllagerbestände überraschend gestiegen
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT MEILENSTEIN IN NEUROLOGIE-KOOPERATION MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB (deutsch)
Ölpreise fallen - Konjunkturhoffnungen bekommen Dämpfer
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 07.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Trump stoppt Verhandlungen über Hilfspaket - Debatte über Impfstoff
Titel
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade (1) 
ROUNDUP: Polen verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Gazprom wegen Nord Stream 2 (2) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schnellen hoch - Salzgeschäft bringt wohl mehr als gedacht
Zulassungsprozess für Biontechs Corona-Impfstoff startet - Kurssprung
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nächster Schlag für Bayer-Aktionäre - Ausblick schockt (5) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer auf tiefstem Stand seit 2011 - Anleger verlieren Glauben
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwächer erwartet nach Trumps Corona-Infektion (1) 
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
ROUNDUP: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von Biontech startet
ROUNDUP: Weiterer deutscher Corona-Impfstoff darf an Menschen getestet werden
Titel
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Devisen: Euro gerät erneut unter Druck - Niedrigster Stand seit Anfang August
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rauscht in die Tiefe - Corona-Sorgen schlagen durch
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade (1) 
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger nehmen Geld vom Tisch - Tesla brechen ein
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Corona-Sorgen schicken Aktien in den Keller
Aktien New York: Dämpfer für den Dow
ROUNDUP: Polen verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Gazprom wegen Nord Stream 2 (2) 
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei (1) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Ausverkauf gebremst dank Techwerte-Erholung
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
Polen verhängt Rekordstrafe wegen Nordstream 2 (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:01 Uhr
Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): Kaufen
30.09.20
DGAP-News: MBH Corporation PLC setzt Wachstumsdynamik von 2019 fort und erzielt Umsatzanstieg von 31% im ersten Halbjahr 2020 (deutsch)
30.09.20
DGAP-News: MBH Corporation PLC builds on 2019 growth momentum with revenues climbing 31% in first half of 2020
30.09.20
DGAP-News: MBH Corporation PLC setzt Wachstumsdynamik von 2019 fort und erzielt Umsatzanstieg von 31% im ersten Halbjahr 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
590
Cannabis, Bildung, Baugewerbe - spannende KMU-Mischung bei MBH Corporation plc - investieren?
18.08.20
2
DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch
18.08.20
2
MBH Corporation übernimmt Driven by Riide
17.08.20
3
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWIRBT ASHLEY DAVID TAXIS ZUM AUFBAU EINES NEUEN 'TRANSPORT'-SEGMEN
17.08.20
2
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWIRBT ASHLEY DAVID TAXIS ZUM AUFBAU EINES NEUEN 'TRANSPORT'-SEGMENT