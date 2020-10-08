The HARMONY Alliance launches HARMONY PLUS, a new public-private partnership to improve outcomes for patients with blood cancers

The Hague, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - - HARMONY PLUS builds upon the success

- HARMONY Plus will use data from the HARMONY Big Data Platform as a virtualcontrol arm to support clinical trial design in the hematologic malignanciesfield.- HARMONY PLUS will expand the focus of HARMONY to additional blood diseases andapply new Artificial Intelligence techniques.HARMONY PLUS will build upon the success of HARMONY(https://www.harmony-alliance.eu/) , which is currently using the power of BigData to speed up the development of improved treatments and more effectivestrategies for patients with blood cancers. In addition to expanding the focusto other hematologic malignancies that were not initially covered by HARMONY,HARMONY PLUS Integrated Services will boost the power of Big Data bycollaborating with other international big data initiatives. New ArtificialIntelligence (AI) techniques will be applied to enhance analytical capabilitiesand increase the accuracy of the results. By adapting the platform and tools tobe used by hospitals and clinicians to improve patient outcomes, HARMONY PLUSaims to bring the results to where the patient is.Read more > (https://www.harmony-alliance.eu/en/harmony-plus)HARMONY has made rapid progress since its launch in January 2017. By the end of2019, HARMONY had identified 45,000 data sets from patients with various typesof blood cancer and is targeting a data pool of 100,000 patients during thelifetime of the project. Furthermore, the HARMONY Big Data Platform(https://www.harmony-alliance.eu/bigdata-platform/big-data-platform) representsa unique resource, meeting the highest standards of data security andgovernance."The success seen with HARMONY calls for an expansion to include other importantblood cancers currently not covered in HARMONY", says Jesús María HernándezRivas, IBSAL, HARMONY Coordinator, "HARMONY PLUS will enhance the value of theHARMONY Big Data Platform through greater collaborations also outside of the EU,and by enabling the use of the latest learnings and developments in the field ofbig data analytics and artificial intelligence for healthcare ."http://www.harmony-alliance.eu/ | #bigdataforbloodcancer | @HARMONYnetEULogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176428/HARMONY_Alliance_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148872/4728064OTS: HARMONY Alliance