AlzeCure gets abstract on the Alzstatin platform against Alzheimer's accepted for poster presentation at CTAD

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company has received an abstract approved for poster presentation at the annual Alzheimer's conference CTAD, Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease, which this year will be held completely digitally on November 4-7.

The abstract, titled Gamma-secretase modulators show selectivity for gamma-secretase-mediated amyloid precursor protein intramembrane processing, describes how the mechanisms in AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform Alzstatin work and shows that the substances are well suited for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The study was conducted in collaboration with Helena Karlström at Karolinska Institutet (Principal Investigator for the study) and Erik Portelius at the University of Gothenburg. Other authors include Professor Henrik Zetterberg, Professor Kaj Blennow and Professor Bengt Winblad, as well as Johan Lundkvist, Johan Sandin and Gunnar Nordvall at AlzeCure.

"I am very pleased that we are once again receiving an abstract approved for presentation at one of the most important Alzheimer's conferences, this time with several world authorities in the field as co-authors. This is a clear validation of the Alzstatin platform and strengthens our conviction that we are right in our research and our projects ", said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The abstract and the poster will be available to registered participants online on CTAD's website from November 4, 2020.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46-707-86-94-43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 10:00am CET on October 8, 2020.

