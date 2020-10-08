Sales and onboarding partner for the United Kingdom

Konsolidator has signed the UK based company RockFin as sales and onboarding partner. RockFin are finance systems and process consultants specializing in group consolidation and reporting, helping organizations to reduce costs and realize their investments in finance systems.

The UK market will become a major market for Konsolidator and in order to meet customer demands, its vital that solid partnerships are established.

“We see strong demand in the UK for a simple and effective consolidation solution. Our customers and pipeline have been looking for a cloud-based system which they can manage in their finance team; a system which allows them to spend their time really looking at their data and not on the mechanics of consolidation. The partnership between RockFin and Konsolidator provides the solution that meets those needs and reduces costs for our customers”, say Directors Dipan Malde and Hanif Jiwa.

“To meet customer´s demand for a cloud-consolidation software RockFin reached out to us. In UK Covid-19 has accelerated the need for cloud services, but even before the pandemic CFOs were increasingly seeking the ability to transition their financial consolidation solution into a more agile and scalable cloud solution. Our sales pipeline has never been stronger and with RockFin as a partner we expect to increase market share in UK”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

