 

INTERSOUND releases tribute to ex-Beatle

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 10:20  |  44   |   |   

Norman Candler reinterprets John Lennon

MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute to John Lennon: If the former Beatles singer was still alive, he would have been 80 years old tomorrow. On the occasion of his birthday as well as the 40th anniversary of his death, INTERSOUND re-releases the legendary album 'A TRIBUTE TO JOHN - NORMAN CANDLER PLAYS JOHN LENNON' from 1981 on its label MEMORYLANE. 

'A TRIBUTE TO JOHN - NORMAN CANDLER PLAYS JOHN LENNON' was immediately considered a masterpiece when it was first released in 1981 and celebrated worldwide successes. Original sound engineer Gerhart Frei took the tapes out of the INTERSOUND archives, thoroughly modernized the recordings and adapted the sound to the present. The newly mixed tracks by Norman Candler and his band MAGIC STRINGS now shine with strong drum and bass elements. The reduced reverb makes the songs appear delicate and even more powerful. 

Candler had already based the instrumentation in 1981 on the Lennon originals: In "Power to the People" he uses rocking electric guitars, in "Happy Xmas (War is over)" a folky pan flute takes over the vocal melody - fitting to the double meaning of the piece, which is both a classical protest song and a Christmas carol. For Beatles fans, the album also includes two bonus tracks from Candler albums from the early 70s with "Hey Jude" and "Eleanor Rigby".

As arranger, conductor and bandleader of the MAGIC STRINGS, Norman Candler already created a distinctive style of grandiose symphonic and contemporary pop in the early 70s. The double sound of two powerful string orchestras combined with driving pop rhythms established him over decades in the easy listening programs of ARD and many worldwide radio stations. 

Listen to it now:

Spotify 
Amazon Music 
Apple Music / iTunes 
Deezer

About Intersound:
INTERSOUND  is a music publisher, music producer and music distributor based in Munich. Through its internal label MEMORYLANE, the company releases freshly mastered versions of music albums recorded in the 1970s with legendary soloists and orchestras such as Franck Pourcel, Acker Bilk, Nelson Riddle (known for his collaboration with Frank Sinatra) or Norman Candler.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contact:

Kruger Media GmbH
 Torstraße 171 I 10115 Berlin I Deutschland
Marlene Ryba
 E-Mail: marlene.ryba@kruger-media.de
Telefon: +49 30-30 64 54 8-0



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
IPC and Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd Announce a Revolutionary New Partnership Solution to ...
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
What's on the Energy Storage Market Besides Lithium-Ion Batteries, Asks IDTechEx Research
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease