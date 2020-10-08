 

Appian Named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Named a Leader for second consecutive year

MCLEAN, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in its September 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). The report evaluated 18 vendors and their product offerings and named Appian a leader for the second consecutive year. For more information and to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report, visit the Appian website.

According to Gartner, "IT leaders are facing mounting challenges around application delivery. Developer shortages and skill-set challenges are impacting their ability to deliver increasing levels of business automation in a rapid and reliable fashion. In response, the vendors of low-code application platforms (LCAPs) have been improving the ease at which business applications can be delivered, providing broader capabilities requiring smaller and less specialized teams of developers."

In addition, Gartner states, "By 2023, over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have adopted an LCAP as one of their strategic application platforms."

The Appian Low-Code Automation Platform allows enterprises to build applications up to 20x faster than traditional code. By providing a single interface that unifies data, process, people and the digital workforce, Appian helps organizations improve digital innovation and optimize business outcomes. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

Appian customers include 9 of the world's top 10 biotech and pharma companies, 6 of the world's top 10 insurance companies, and 13 of the world's top 20 global banks.

"Business applications are also business processes. Appian's enterprise low-code platform provides the full-stack automation required to manage the most complex workflows and the RPA and AI to eliminate mundane, repetitive tasks," said Michael Beckley, Founder and CTO, Appian. "Our low-code automation platform unifies IT and business users for maximum agility and sustainable reusability. This is why we are confident offering the Appian Guarantee, delivering enterprise business applications in just eight weeks."

To access the report, go to https://ap.pn/3cQIolf.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, Yefim Natis, Kimihiko Iijima, Jason Wong, Saikat Ray, Akash Jain, Adrian Leow, 30 September 2020.

Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

