 

Nokia publishes call to action to deliver an ethical and sustainable 5G future

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 11:00  |  32   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia publishes call to action to deliver an ethical and sustainable 5G future

  • Nokia publishes “Flash forward: Life in 2030. How 5G will transform our lives over the next decade”  which sets out a future where technology powered by 5G connectivity has changed the way people live and work
  • The paper concludes with a call to action to ensure 5G is introduced on the principles of equality, trust, sustainability and people-first

8 October 2020

Espoo, Finland –  Nokia has outlined a vision of a 5G-enabled world that delivers economic prosperity, opportunity for all people and a healthier planet. The company has outlined its commitments but calls on individuals, business and government to work together to achieve the vision.

Flash forward: Life in 2030. How 5G will transform our lives over the next decade” reveals that global decisions on the implementation of 5G and how it powers the 4th Industrial Revolution are too vast for any single company, industry or government to make or enact alone. It says what we do today will determine whether the 5G future fulfills its promise and calls civil society, academia, industry, government, multilateral organizations, politicians to act and

  1. Encourage open dialog on societal implications of 5G and other new technologies
  2. Come together to drive innovations and new use cases
  3. Apply sustainable and circular design choices for new technology solutions
  4. Advocate for the right to digital inclusion
  5. Co-create rules and regulations for the ethical use of technology
  6. Agree frameworks for evaluation of 5G carbon footprint and handprint
  7. Use regulation to drive rapid uptake of technology innovations or new technologies

The publication of the Life in 2030 vision comes two weeks after the Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark signed a Joint Statement, UNITED IN THE BUSINESS OF A BETTER WORLD which was handed to UN Secretary General. The Statement, signed by more than 1,000 global CEOs, says that at time of unprecedented disruption and global transformation, international cooperation must be mobilized across borders, sectors and generations.

Karoliina Loikkanen, Head of Sustainability at Nokia, said: “5G will fundamentally enhance our lives by powering the 4th industrial revolution. But with great power comes great responsibility. We call upon business and government to join Nokia in acting responsibly as we roll out this life-changing technology. Our choices must promote equality, put people first, preserve and strengthen digital trust and ensure sustainability.”

The paper outlines five scenarios where 5G has changed the way individuals live, learn and work and play. 

  • Children of a home-working family in rural Germany are taught by overseas teachers aided by virtual reality.
  • A mining operator in Zimbabwe uses low-latency sensors to reduce environmental impact.
  • A surgeon in Japan operates remotely using 5G’s low latency to receive haptic feedback in real time, allowing him to “feel” his patient.
  • A pair of Brazilian entrepreneurs operate a biofuels collection business using self-driving vehicles.
  • A young farmer in New York State uses data from IoT sensor arrays to increase yields and reduce water usage.

Resources:

About Nokia 
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.  

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 

Media Inquiries: 
Nokia 
Communications 
Phone: +358 10 448 4900 
Email: press.services@nokia.com 


Nokia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:25 Uhr
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt NOKIA auf 'Buy'
09:00 Uhr
Nokia helps broadband builders to accelerate into the cloud era with Altiplano platform
07.10.20
Equinix adds Nokia IP to its global interconnect network to support customers moving to 5G
06.10.20
Nokia and Finland’s Tampere University join forces to develop 5G chipsets
02.10.20
Nokia reaches 100 5G deals and 160 commercial 5G engagements
01.10.20
ROUNDUP: Microsoft will mit Einsteiger-Laptop in Schulmarkt vordringen
01.10.20
Nokia offers world’s first automated 4G/5G network slicing within RAN, transport and core domains
30.09.20
Nokia selected as nationwide supplier of 5G RAN by Elisa Finland
29.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Ernüchterung nach starkem Wochenauftakt
29.09.20
Nokia Aktie – Bringt 5G den alten Glanz zurück?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
63.647
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist