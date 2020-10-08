VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on the results from the soil geochemical sampling program at its BAM Property located within the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia.

The program, which was completed in August, defined a sinuous gold anomaly measuring approximately 3.6 kilometers long, originating at the newly-defined Monarch Gold Zone near the north end of the grid and passing through the historical Jan Copper Zone and ending at the historical BAM 10 Gold Zone in the south. The Monarch Gold Zone measures 1,100 meters by 600 meters and covers a hornfelsed calcareous sediment in contact with a granitic batholith. The zone is defined by numerous samples with greater than 25 ppb (0.025 g/t) gold, of which 16 samples assay greater than 500 ppb (0.50 g/t) gold with the highest sample assaying 5,730 ppb (5.73 g/t gold). These soil samples are considered very high-grade as gold soil anomalies are typically defined by soil samples with values in the 10 ppb (0.01 g/t) to 50 ppb (0.05 g/t) range. The zone also hosts highly anomalous values in arsenic, antimony, copper, mercury and tellurium that, in combination with the size and location of the anomaly, are indicative of a robust epithermal system.