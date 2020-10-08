Mineworx Engages The Howard Group To Direct Capital Market Communication Programs

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd ., (the " Company " or " Mineworx ") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce it has engaged The Howard Group as its investor relations communications advisor to direct both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and retail investing groups. The Agreement is for one year effective October 09, 2020. The remuneration payable to The Howard Group will be $7,500 per month plus GST. In addition, The Howard Group has been granted options to acquire three hundred thousand (300,000) common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06. These options have a term of three years and will vest as follows: 75,000 options shall vest on January 09, 2021, 75,000 options shall vest on April 09, 2021, 75,000 options shall vest on July 09, 2021, and 75,000 options shall vest on October 09, 2021.

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive investor outreach and capital markets programs, financing assistance, business development solutions and strategic planning to public companies.

In addition, The Howard Group Inc. will be providing an ongoing commentary on Mineworx’s activities through its "Insight" blog. Interested parties are encouraged to subscribe to the commentary feed: https://howardgroupinc.com/howard-group-blog/.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is focused on employing its proprietary processes to address the massive opportunity that lies within the capture of precious metals and recycling of diesel catalytic converters.

