 

Mineworx Engages The Howard Group To Direct Capital Market Communication Programs

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce it has engaged The Howard Group as its investor relations communications advisor to direct both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and retail investing groups. The Agreement is for one year effective October 09, 2020. The remuneration payable to The Howard Group will be $7,500 per month plus GST. In addition, The Howard Group has been granted options to acquire three hundred thousand (300,000) common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06. These options have a term of three years and will vest as follows: 75,000 options shall vest on January 09, 2021, 75,000 options shall vest on April 09, 2021, 75,000 options shall vest on July 09, 2021, and 75,000 options shall vest on October 09, 2021.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive investor outreach and capital markets programs, financing assistance, business development solutions and strategic planning to public companies.

In addition, The Howard Group Inc. will be providing an ongoing commentary on Mineworx’s activities through its "Insight" blog. Interested parties are encouraged to subscribe to the commentary feed: https://howardgroupinc.com/howard-group-blog/.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is focused on employing its proprietary processes to address the massive opportunity that lies within the capture of precious metals and recycling of diesel catalytic converters.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Greg Pendura

President & CEO

780-800-0726

greg@mineworx.net

Dave Burwell,

Vice President, The Howard Group

403-410-7907

dave@howardgroupinc.com


