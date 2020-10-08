 

Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.10.2020, 11:10  |  45   |   |   
Bengaluru, India and Raleigh, N.c. (ots/PRNewswire) - Leading Adobe, Salesforce
Commerce & Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' digital capabilities
across North America

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive
agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.
com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueacornici.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CRajarshi.Basu%40in
fosys.com%7C858540cd4b4442070f3508d86acd7fd0%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%
7C1%7C0%7C637376778126607248&sdata=dcspFUpVQ7GcArylfBGlgqPGEw5Fsubtc%2FK5AMdARps
%3D&reserved=0) , Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital
customer experience, commerce and analytics. The move further strengthens
Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued
commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.

Blue Acorn iCi is an award-winning digital customer experience company. It
brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the
convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience
driven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics,
design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across
industries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services,
Manufacturing and Technology.

Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://www.infosys.com
/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-creative-consumer-insight-agency.html)
that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary
capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce
world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe,
Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.

With over a decade-long track record of building digital content and commerce
experiences for Fortune 500 brands, Blue Acorn iCi has attained the unique
position of being among the first ever Adobe Platinum Partners with AEM &
Magento Specializations while also receiving the 2020 Emerging Solution Partner
of the Year award in the Americas.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "We are focused on partnering with
global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and
commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important
milestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital
priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem.
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
Deutscher Mobilitätspreis 2020: Das sind die Gewinner / Erstmalig Sonderpreis für bürgerschaftliches Engagement vergeben
Künstliche Intelligenz im E-Commerce: Interview mit Aimondo-Gründer Heinrich Müller (FOTO)
G999: Le GSB Gold Standard Banking introduit un écosystème révolutionnaire de ...
Roman Herzog Institut zeichnet drei junge Wissenschaftler mit hochdotiertem Forschungspreis Soziale ...
SKODA AUTO nutzt Künstliche Intelligenz für noch präzisere technische Diagnosen im ...
OLG Naumburg verurteilt Audi AG mit Urteil vom 18.09.2020, 8 U 39/20, im Abgasskandal zu ...
Goldregen für Lohmann Kunden - DuploFLEX® Reihe wieder erfolgreich bei den EFIA Awards
G999: GSB Gold Standard Banking introduce un rivoluzionario ecosistema a catena di blocchi (FOTO)
Foot Locker, Inc. entscheidet sich für die Firma Adyen bei der Durchführung von ...
Titel
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Technologie übernimmt im Finanz- und Rechnungswesen immer mehr Aufgaben
Transformation der TUI Group: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Umbau der Konzernführung zum 1. Januar
New Normal im deutschen Emissionsmarkt: Kapitalerhöhungen ziehen deutlich an
Berliner Sparkasse mietet 22.000 Quadratmeter in Bürocampus Square 1 in Berlin-Adlershof ...
Continentale Lebensversicherung: Fondsgebundene Basis-Renten - jetzt neu mit ETF
The mobility specialist REHASENSE cooperates with Krzysztof Pietrasik (FOTO)
Thomas Middelhoff und Cornelius Boersch: Zukunft verpasst? Einladung zur digitalen Buchvorstellung & Interviews / Dienstag, 6. Oktober ...
Nationale Reduktions- und Innovationsstrategie: Lebensmittelwirtschaft fordert Kontinuität und Verlässlichkeit seitens der Politik (FOTO)
Ultraschnelles Laden, Sharing-Optionen und Akku-Wechselstation: Aral eröffnet ersten "Mobility Hub" in Berlin (FOTO)
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:51 Uhr
Polen verzeichnet erstmals mehr als 4000 Corona-Neuinfektionen
11:51 Uhr
WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS MODEL TO REACH MORE CUSTOMERS
11:50 Uhr
Österreich hat mehr neue Corona-Fälle an einem Tag als je zuvor
11:50 Uhr
Aves One AG stockt Anleihe 2020/25 (A289R7) um bis zu 20 Mio. Euro auf
11:49 Uhr
Seehofer zum Migrationspaket: Keine Sonderlasten für Deutschland
11:49 Uhr
Volksbank Mittelhessen macht Betongold liquide
11:48 Uhr
EuGH stärkt Verbraucherin im Streit mit Parship den Rücken
11:47 Uhr
Wissenschaftler:  Kürzerer Aufenthalt in Raum vermindert Corona-Risiko
11:46 Uhr
Tesla, Total, Varta – die 1000%-Trades kommen wieder
11:46 Uhr
Noch zwei Kandidatinnen im Rennen um den Chef-Posten bei der WTO