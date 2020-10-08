Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Blue Acorn iCi is an award-winning digital customer experience company. Itbrings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through theconvergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experiencedriven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics,design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands acrossindustries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services,Manufacturing and Technology.Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-creative-consumer-insight-agency.html)that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentarycapabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerceworld. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe,Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.With over a decade-long track record of building digital content and commerceexperiences for Fortune 500 brands, Blue Acorn iCi has attained the uniqueposition of being among the first ever Adobe Platinum Partners with AEM &Magento Specializations while also receiving the 2020 Emerging Solution Partnerof the Year award in the Americas.Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "We are focused on partnering withglobal brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience andcommerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another importantmilestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digitalpriorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem.