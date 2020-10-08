Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.10.2020, 11:10 | 45 | 0 |
Bengaluru, India and Raleigh, N.c. (ots/PRNewswire) - Leading Adobe, Salesforce
Commerce & Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' digital capabilities
across North America
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive
agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.
com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueacornici.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CRajarshi.Basu%40in
fosys.com%7C858540cd4b4442070f3508d86acd7fd0%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%
7C1%7C0%7C637376778126607248&sdata=dcspFUpVQ7GcArylfBGlgqPGEw5Fsubtc%2FK5AMdARps
%3D&reserved=0) , Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital
customer experience, commerce and analytics. The move further strengthens
Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued
commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.
Commerce & Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' digital capabilities
across North America
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive
agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.
com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueacornici.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CRajarshi.Basu%40in
fosys.com%7C858540cd4b4442070f3508d86acd7fd0%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%
7C1%7C0%7C637376778126607248&sdata=dcspFUpVQ7GcArylfBGlgqPGEw5Fsubtc%2FK5AMdARps
%3D&reserved=0) , Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital
customer experience, commerce and analytics. The move further strengthens
Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued
commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.
Blue Acorn iCi is an award-winning digital customer experience company. It
brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the
convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience
driven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics,
design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across
industries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services,
Manufacturing and Technology.
Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://www.infosys.com
/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-creative-consumer-insight-agency.html)
that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary
capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce
world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe,
Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.
With over a decade-long track record of building digital content and commerce
experiences for Fortune 500 brands, Blue Acorn iCi has attained the unique
position of being among the first ever Adobe Platinum Partners with AEM &
Magento Specializations while also receiving the 2020 Emerging Solution Partner
of the Year award in the Americas.
Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "We are focused on partnering with
global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and
commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important
milestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital
priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem.
brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the
convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience
driven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics,
design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across
industries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services,
Manufacturing and Technology.
Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://www.infosys.com
/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-creative-consumer-insight-agency.html)
that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary
capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce
world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe,
Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.
With over a decade-long track record of building digital content and commerce
experiences for Fortune 500 brands, Blue Acorn iCi has attained the unique
position of being among the first ever Adobe Platinum Partners with AEM &
Magento Specializations while also receiving the 2020 Emerging Solution Partner
of the Year award in the Americas.
Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "We are focused on partnering with
global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and
commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important
milestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital
priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0