UMC Reports Sales for September 2020
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2020.
Revenues for September 2020
|
Period
2020
2019
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
September
14,533,813
10,826,223
+3,707,590
+34.25%
Jan.-Sep.
131,524,561
106,352,583
+25,171,978
+23.67%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
