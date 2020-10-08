 

UMC Reports Sales for September 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2020.

Revenues for September 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

September

14,533,813

10,826,223

+3,707,590

+34.25%

Jan.-Sep.

131,524,561

106,352,583

+25,171,978

+23.67%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.

