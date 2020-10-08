UMC Reports Sales for September 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2020.

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

September 14,533,813 10,826,223 +3,707,590 +34.25%

Jan.-Sep. 131,524,561 106,352,583 +25,171,978 +23.67%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

