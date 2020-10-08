8 October 2020 – ALSTOM’s shareholders holding shares with double voting rights are invited to participate in the Special Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on first call on:

Availability of preparatory documents for the Special Meeting of shareholders holding shares with double voting rights of 29 October 2020

October 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M (Paris time) outside the presence of shareholders at the Company’s registered office - 48, rue Albert Dhalenne - 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

In the current public health context, the Special Shareholders’ Meeting will be held behind closed doors, without shareholders holding shares with double voting rights or other persons entitled to participate being present, whether physically or by teleconference or video conference. The Special Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website, www.alstom.com .

The notice of meeting detailing the agenda and the resolutions put forward, as well as the conditions necessary to participate and vote, was published in the BALO (official bulleting compulsory and legal announcement) on September 23th 2020. It is also available on the Company website:

www.alstom.com , section “Finance / Shareholders’ meetings”

All documents and information pertaining to this Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and on the Company’s website: www.alstom.com under the Finance section.

Shareholders may send questions in writing, along with a shareholding certificate, to the following address: alstom.fr.ag2020@alstomgroup.com, by the 4th business day preceding the Meeting at the latest, i.e., by Friday, 23 October 2020 at 12:00 a.m. (Paris time) at the latest.

Furthermore, from 15 to 26 October 2020, shareholders will have the possibility to ask questions online via the Company’s webpage https://www.alstom.com/special-meeting-holders-shares-double-voting-ri ... without these entering into the legal framework of the written questions. If appropriate, answers will be given during the Meeting based on a representative selection of the topics raised.

Shareholder information:

E-mail: investor.relations@alstomgroup.com

Internet: www.alstom.com

In France, a free-phone number is available to shareholders from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CET): 0 800 50 90 51

From abroad: +33 (0) 1 57 06 87 78*

* calls to this number will be charged at your operator's standard international rate.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people. Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com









Investor relations:

Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

julie.morel@alstomgroup.com









Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com







