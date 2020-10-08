 

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer signs agreement for EUR 325m promissory loan

Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer signs agreement for EUR 325m promissory loan

Gerresheimer signs agreement for EUR 325m promissory loan

Duesseldorf, October 08, 2020-Gerresheimer AG has signed a promissory loan agreement for a total of EUR 325m. The transaction with an initial issue amount of EUR 150m was substantially oversubscribed. Consequently, the total amount was increased to EUR 325m.

The promissory loan comprises two equal tranches with terms of three and five years. These feature both fixed and variable interest rates. The transaction is coordinated by Commerzbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit. For the most part, the funds from the loan are being used to repay the five-year tranche under the 2015 promissory loan transaction.

"The high oversubscription ratio reflects the confidence held by our investors in our business model and the successful long-term performance of our business," said Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are pleased to be able to complete the refinancing of the maturing promissory loan on even more attractive terms." Completion is scheduled for November 10, 2020.

About Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer has worldwide operations and around 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of approximately EUR 1.4bn. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for safe and simple drug delivery: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems, as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

The annual and interim reports are available here: www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Press contact
Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
Phone +49 211 6181-250
Telefax +49 211 6181-241
jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Investor Relations contact
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 211 6181-220
Telefax +49 211 6181-121
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
 


Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-314
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: jens-philipp.briemle@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
