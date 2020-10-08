 

Aves One AG increases bond volume from EUR 30 million to up to EUR 50 million due to high demand

Aves One AG increases bond volume from EUR 30 million to up to EUR 50 million due to high demand

Aves One AG increases bond volume from EUR 30 million to up to EUR 50 million due to high demand

Hamburg, 8 October 2020 - Aves One AG, a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets, is increasing the volume of its 5.25% p.a. fixed-interest bond "Aves One 06/2020-05/2025" by up to EUR 20 million to up to EUR 50 million. Due to the high demand, the company's Management Board decided to take this step.

"We are very pleased about the strong market demand for our listed bond. With the issue proceeds we are continuing our growth course with a well-filled acquisition pipeline in the rail segment", explains Sven Meissner, member of the Management Board of Aves One AG. As the listed Group focuses on rail investments, the bond is an ecologically oriented investment in a promising growth market.

The conditions of the bond issued since June 2020 remain unaffected by the increase. It will continue to be available from a subscription amount of EUR 1,000 and a denomination of EUR 1,000. The term ends on 31 May 2025. The proceeds of the issue will be used to finance acquisitions and to refinance existing assets. The bond is thus a further component that contributes to a greater diversification and optimisation of the overall financing structure.

Further information on the bond (ISIN: DE000A289R74, WKN: A289R7) can be found on our website at https://www.avesone.com/anleihe.

About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets with a focus on freight cars. Containers and swap bodies are also part of the portfolio. With a young and profitable freight car portfolio Aves One is one of the leading holders of rail logistics assets in Europe. The strategy is focused on the continuous optimization of its own stock and the further expansion of its logistics portfolio. The Hamburg-based Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).

Further Information
www.avesone.com

Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Executive Board
T +49 (40) 696 528 350
F +49 (40) 696 528 359
E ir@avesone.com


Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
