WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS MODEL TO REACH MORE CUSTOMERS

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, is taking the next step in broadening its footprint on the Nordic payment market. This expansion of the business model builds on Westpay’s already successful market offering. The improved go-to-market strategy will include strategic partnerships with leading point-of-sales (POS) Suppliers.

- When we looked at Westpay from an outside-in perspective, it became clear that we are a powerful and wanted supplier for medium to large-sized merchants. They value our benefits and enjoy the innovation that you associate with Westpay. But the insights also told us that we need to simplify for these customers how to get access to our technology. This objective can only be reached by integrating ourselves further with leading POS providers. So, by offering a business model that supports all stakeholders, combined with our product and service portfolio, we aim for the number one position as a payment solution provider in the Nordics. I am looking forward to shortly share news about new strategic partnerships, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.