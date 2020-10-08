 

WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS MODEL TO REACH MORE CUSTOMERS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 11:51  |  46   |   |   

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, is taking the next step in broadening its footprint on the Nordic payment market. This expansion of the business model builds on Westpay’s already successful market offering. The improved go-to-market strategy will include strategic partnerships with leading point-of-sales (POS) Suppliers.

When we looked at Westpay from an outside-in perspective, it became clear that we are a powerful and wanted supplier for medium to large-sized merchants. They value our benefits and enjoy the innovation that you associate with Westpay. But the insights also        told us that we need to simplify for these customers how to get access to our technology. This objective can only be reached by integrating ourselves further with leading POS providers. So, by offering a business model that supports all stakeholders, combined with      our product and service portfolio, we aim for the number one position as a payment solution provider in the Nordics. I am looking forward to shortly share news about new strategic partnerships, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

- We see the demand for alternative payment methods increasing. Some of them will last, some will not. In this reality, merchants need to know that they can add, or remove payment methods in a pragmatic and simple manner. With this improved strategy, more        merchants will get instant access to Westpay’s portfolio. The time between the first call to a payment solution up and running will be significantly less than before, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

 

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachment


Westpay Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
POSITIVE TREND, Additional orders from key customers, value 3 MSEK.
10.09.20
Nasdaq Stockholms disciplinnämnd ålägger WESTPAY AB vite
10.09.20
AXFOOD IS UP AND RUNNING WITH WESTPAY’S PAYMENT SOLUTION.