Barwa Bank rebrands into Dukhan Bank, eyes ambitious business and digital transformation

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the start of an exciting new banking journey, Barwa Bank, Qatar's leading banking player, announced its rebranding into Dukhan Bank, effective October 2020. The announcement that was made on October 07, 2020, featured the presence of H.E Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H.E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qasim Al Thani, Deputy Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H.E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of Dukhan Bank, and a number of members of the Bank's Board of Directors. The event was broadcasted to the public through the bank's social media channels.

Under its vision to cement its position as "Qatar's Bank of Choice", the bank's rebranding comes at a time of massive transformation for the group. The bank is eyeing a fully digital infrastructure that delivers on operational efficiency and profitability, as well as on secure, simplified and seamless banking experience for its customers.

The rebranding also reflects a shift in the bank's mindset toward product and service innovation; guided by the mission to empower people in solving their everyday problems and planning for their financial present, rather than for their distant future.

The bank's new name takes after the Dukhan city, West Qatar, the site of the first substantial oil reserve to have been discovered in the country; a milestone discovery that has laid the foundations for Qatar's economic and social growth for over eight decades. Today, as Qatar ushers in yet another economic transformation toward knowledge-based and digital industries, Dukhan has transcended its physical significance to its symbolic power. It remains a beacon of change that transforms a nation, that crosses geographies and that moves societies forward.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, said:

"We're glad to witness the birth of this new emblem and journey. Best wishes to our brothers in the Board of Directors, the Executive Management as well as the depositors and shareholders. We wish for the bank prosperity and progress at these particular times that are filled with challenges in the banking and economical fields."