 

ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI):

WHO: Dominic Constandi, Vice President, Customer Success, ZoomInfo

WHAT: 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s virtual event, Dominic Constandi, Vice President of Customer Success at ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will present a session called “Hit Your Number: How to Improve Your Customer Experience with Sales and Marketing Data.”

Constandi will give attendees an exclusive look at how customer success organizations can use data to create a more connected customer experience and drive better outcomes. The 40-minute presentation will examine how data strategies can be used to not only power the sales funnel but also successfully drive retention once prospects become customers. It will also touch on best practices for utilizing data in account-based campaigns and health scoring activities.

For more information, including registration, please visit the ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference website. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @ChurnZero.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

