 

EnerDynamic Provides Update on Puerto Rico – First Major Housing Contract Signed

Nachrichtenquelle: IRW Press
08.10.2020, 12:09  |  59   |   |   

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on initiatives with its Puerto Rican JV partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd ("BFA"), and their jointly-owned subsidiary, Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC (the "JV").

 

Yesterday the JV signed a definitive agreement with WG Pitts Caribbean LLC ("Pitts") for the supply of the JV's building products initially for 100 homes. Pitts is an authorized government contractor in Puerto Rico for the Government of Puerto Rico and the United States Government and is currently working on projects that fall under the CDBG-DR-PR R3 program ("R3 Program") where payment is made by a US Government body to the Government of Puerto Rico. Pitts will work with the JV to build a greater volume of homes than it is currently is able to build by utilizing the JV's innovative and unique building systems and part of the $100m line of credit that the JV has with Brevet Capital.

 

The JV's building systems will enable Pitts to build a safe, sustainable and resilient R3 Program home in less than 60 days effectively halving the time typically taken by contractors using normal construction methods and therefore putting people back into their homes at twice the normal speed of rehousing the families.

 

Pitts has agreed to utilize the JV's operating line provided by Brevet Capital as necessary to provide sufficient cash flow to initially build the first 100 R3 Program homes (units) utilizing the JV's products and recommended construction methods. The estimated average building order cost for a new home, ground up, construction is $150,000 (based on estimates performed by Pitts), inclusive of all materials, soft costs, permits, insurance, labor etc.; approximately $85,000 of cost per unit is for materials, of which $50,000 per unit is estimated for the JV's products.

 

The R3 Program is for residential units in Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities that had damage caused by hurricanes Irma and/or Maria. Priorities during the first 90 days of the R3 Program include:

 

-          Applicants with significant property damage (including blue roof)

-          Elderly applicants (65 years or older)

Seite 1 von 4
Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tochtergesellschaft von Manganese X Energy unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung für das in den USA ...
Avalon informiert über die aktuellen Optimierungsmaßnahmen im metallurgischen Verfahren für das ...
Tochtergesellschaft von Micron Waste stellt medizinische Gesichtsmasken der ASTM-Stufe 3 her
Adastra macht Fortschritte bei Übernahme der ikonischen Marke Phyto Extraction Brands
Mawson-Gruppe tritt der europäischen Rohstoffallianz bei
Vorläufige wirtschaftliche Bewertung für Projekt North Bullfrog – detaillierter, separater, ...
Corvus Gold veröffentlicht Ergebnisse der wirtschaftlichen Erstbewertung für Mother Lode als ...
MustGrow Biologics umreißt aktives Konferenzprogramm
Commerce Resources Corp. kündigt Testprojekt für die Lagerstätte Ashram in Quebec mit MineSense ...
Bam Bam nimmt Phase-II-Tiefenkernbohrungen im Konzessionsgebiet Majuba Hill auf
Titel
„Vergangenheit, Gegenwart, Zukunft“: CEO von Taat skizziert nächste Schritte von Beyond Tobacco in neuem Unternehmensvideo
Tabakwaren-Großhändler aus Ohio erteilt Erstauftrag über Beyond Tobacco von Taat
Benchmark durchteuft bei Bohrungen 30,63 Meter mit 3,39 g/t Goldäquivalent und erweitert die ...
Portofino meldet vorläufige geophysikalische Ergebnisse für Konzessionsgebiet Gold Creek und ...
Halo unterzeichnet endgültiges Abkommen hinsichtlich Übernahme von Canmart
Relay Medical und Fio Corporation beauftragen Produktionspartner mit hohen Kapazitäten mit der ...
Turmalina Metals stösst auf 29 Meter mit 8,4 g/t AuEq beim San Francisco de los Andes Projekt
„Erwerb von Expertise“: Michael Saxon, ehemaliger Wachstumsstratege von Altria und Philip Morris International, verstärkt ...
Modern Meat unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung über den Kauf von Marken von JDW Distributors, die an ...
Rainforest Resources Inc. meldet letzte Schritte zum weiteren Erwerb von geschütztem Land zur ...
Titel
Benchmark meldet Abschluss der ersten Tranche seines überzeichneten Angebots von Hard ...
„Vergangenheit, Gegenwart, Zukunft“: CEO von Taat skizziert nächste Schritte von Beyond Tobacco in neuem Unternehmensvideo
Piedmont Lithium unterzeichnet Verkaufsvertrag mit Tesla
Halo Labs gibt Update zu Geschäftsaktivitäten in Oregon
Evergold übertrifft die angestrebte Harte-Dollar-Finanzierung mit dem Abschluss der 1. Tranche in ...
Sirona Biochem beauftragt WuXi AppTec mit der Herstellung von TFC-1067 im Großmaßstab
Halo liefert Update zu Bophelo Bioscience
Tabakwaren-Großhändler aus Ohio erteilt Erstauftrag über Beyond Tobacco von Taat
Halo berichtet über die Aussendung des Rundschreibens und die geplante Nominierung für das Board ...
Manganese X Energy plant Aufnahme des Bohrprogramms beim Battery Hill-Projekt
Titel
Marc Davis berichtet: XPhyto: Der „Königsweg“ der Medikamentenverabreichung
Marc Davis berichtet: Vergleich von COVID-19-Testkits: Sona vs. XPhyto
XPhyto Therapeutics beginnt mit Forschungs- und Entwicklungsprogrammen für Infektionskrankheiten
Marc Davis berichtet: Warum XPhyto alle anderen outperformt
Oettinger Brauerei unterzeichnet exklusive Vereinbarung mit XPhyto für cannabishaltige Getränke
Amex nimmt im Rahmen eines regionalen Erkundungsbohrprogramms bei Perron mehrere neue Goldziele ins ...
Metals Tech Limited - Vierteljährlicher Tätigkeitsbericht Dezember 2019
Halo Labs meldet sein Geschäftsergebnis für das 3. Quartal 2019
NetCents Technology kündigt tägliche Zahlungsabwicklung für Händler an
NetCents Technology engagiert Investment Bank