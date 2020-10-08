Stout Market Size Worth $15.04 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stout market size is expected to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting consumer inclination towards alcoholic drinks with richer taste and texture is boosting the market growth. Moreover, increasing preferences among consumers for premium drinks with nutritional benefits, such as significant amounts of antioxidants, for a healthy lifestyle are expected to offer new avenues for the market over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The growing culture of pubbing, house party, outings, clubbing, and other various social gathering is propelling the demand for stouts across the globe
- The on-trade segment was the largest distribution channel with a share of more than 60.0% in 2019 owing to the growing pubbing and partying culture among the youngsters across the globe. Young generation customers and the working-class population are propelling the demand for the on-trade sales of premium products, like stouts, across the globe
- The off-trade distribution channel is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Due to the pandemic, the online sales channel has witnessed a surge in the sales of alcoholic drinks. Customers were increasingly ordering their drinks through online portals as all the clubs, pubs, and bars were closed due to the pandemic across the globe
- North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing demand for the premium beers with enhanced flavors, textures, and aroma in the U.S. and Canada
Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Stout Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stout-market
0 Kommentare