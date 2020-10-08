SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stout market size is expected to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting consumer inclination towards alcoholic drinks with richer taste and texture is boosting the market growth. Moreover, increasing preferences among consumers for premium drinks with nutritional benefits, such as significant amounts of antioxidants, for a healthy lifestyle are expected to offer new avenues for the market over the forecast period.