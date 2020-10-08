Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The Bitcoin network is based on a decentralised database, the Blockchain,jointly managed by the participants, in which all transactions are recorded.Cryptographic techniques are used to ensure that valid transactions withBitcoins can only be carried out by the respective owner and that monetary unitscannot be issued more than once.Josip Heit, CEO of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, together with thedevelopers of the BitCoin POS, then explained in Monte-Carlo (Monaco) what thelatest developments on the subject of "Bitcoin (BTC)", or even words like"Proof-of-Stake (PoS)", are all about and explained: "Proof of Stake" refers toa procedure by which a block chain network reaches a consensus on whichparticipant may generate the next block. A weighted random selection is used,whereby the weights of the individual participants are determined fromparticipation duration and/or assets (the "Stake"). In contrast to the Proof ofWork used by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Proof of Stake does not require time andenergy-intensive mining and it is not possible to take over the network simplyby possessing computing power ("51% attack")".In this context, the innovative developers of the BitCoin POS in Hong Kong, MaCompusoft Limited, expect to move to Proof of Stake (PoS) very soon, once theEthereum (ETH) network proves the success of the algorithm. Bitcoin's current