Hamburg (ots) - After GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, based at thePort of Hamburg, presented its technical "G999" fireworks as a revolutionaryblock chain ecosystem and unique electronic money system, card device and app inone, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, which enables fastpayments, micro fees and a variety of other options, including a communicationnetwork that guarantees customers absolute privacy, the novelty was not enough -the implementation of the BitCoin POS followed in the Principality of Monaco!Who hasn't heard of it and who doesn't know the word "Bitcoin"? Well, for thosereaders who have never heard of Bitcoin, here is a brief explanation: "Bitcoin"is the world's leading crypto currency based on a decentrally organised bookingsystem. Payments are cryptographically legitimised and are processed via anetwork of computers with equal rights (peer-to-peer). In contrast to the usualbanking system, no central clearing (authorisation and total monitoring) of allmoney movements is necessary. Proof of ownership of Bitcoin is stored inpersonal digital wallets. The price of a Bitcoin to legal tender follows theprinciple of stock exchange pricing, regulated by the general public and not bypoliticians or central banks.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The Bitcoin network is based on a decentralised database, the Blockchain,jointly managed by the participants, in which all transactions are recorded.Cryptographic techniques are used to ensure that valid transactions withBitcoins can only be carried out by the respective owner and that monetary unitscannot be issued more than once.Josip Heit, CEO of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, together with thedevelopers of the BitCoin POS, then explained in Monte-Carlo (Monaco) what thelatest developments on the subject of "Bitcoin (BTC)", or even words like"Proof-of-Stake (PoS)", are all about and explained: "Proof of Stake" refers toa procedure by which a block chain network reaches a consensus on whichparticipant may generate the next block. A weighted random selection is used,whereby the weights of the individual participants are determined fromparticipation duration and/or assets (the "Stake"). In contrast to the Proof ofWork used by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Proof of Stake does not require time andenergy-intensive mining and it is not possible to take over the network simplyby possessing computing power ("51% attack")".In this context, the innovative developers of the BitCoin POS in Hong Kong, MaCompusoft Limited, expect to move to Proof of Stake (PoS) very soon, once theEthereum (ETH) network proves the success of the algorithm. Bitcoin's current