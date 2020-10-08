BitCoin POS Josip Heit presents the future of the financial market in Monaco (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.10.2020, 12:15 | 53 | 0 |
Hamburg (ots) - After GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, based at the
Port of Hamburg, presented its technical "G999" fireworks as a revolutionary
block chain ecosystem and unique electronic money system, card device and app in
one, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, which enables fast
payments, micro fees and a variety of other options, including a communication
network that guarantees customers absolute privacy, the novelty was not enough -
the implementation of the BitCoin POS followed in the Principality of Monaco!
Who hasn't heard of it and who doesn't know the word "Bitcoin"? Well, for those
readers who have never heard of Bitcoin, here is a brief explanation: "Bitcoin"
is the world's leading crypto currency based on a decentrally organised booking
system. Payments are cryptographically legitimised and are processed via a
network of computers with equal rights (peer-to-peer). In contrast to the usual
banking system, no central clearing (authorisation and total monitoring) of all
money movements is necessary. Proof of ownership of Bitcoin is stored in
personal digital wallets. The price of a Bitcoin to legal tender follows the
principle of stock exchange pricing, regulated by the general public and not by
politicians or central banks.
The Bitcoin network is based on a decentralised database, the Blockchain,
jointly managed by the participants, in which all transactions are recorded.
Cryptographic techniques are used to ensure that valid transactions with
Bitcoins can only be carried out by the respective owner and that monetary units
cannot be issued more than once.
Josip Heit, CEO of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, together with the
developers of the BitCoin POS, then explained in Monte-Carlo (Monaco) what the
latest developments on the subject of "Bitcoin (BTC)", or even words like
"Proof-of-Stake (PoS)", are all about and explained: "Proof of Stake" refers to
a procedure by which a block chain network reaches a consensus on which
participant may generate the next block. A weighted random selection is used,
whereby the weights of the individual participants are determined from
participation duration and/or assets (the "Stake"). In contrast to the Proof of
Work used by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Proof of Stake does not require time and
energy-intensive mining and it is not possible to take over the network simply
by possessing computing power ("51% attack")".
In this context, the innovative developers of the BitCoin POS in Hong Kong, Ma
Compusoft Limited, expect to move to Proof of Stake (PoS) very soon, once the
Ethereum (ETH) network proves the success of the algorithm. Bitcoin's current
