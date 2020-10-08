 

Skeljungur hf. Share buy-back program initiated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 12:13  |  33   |   |   

At Skeljungur hf.´s AGM, which was held on March 5, 2020, shareholders authorized the Board of Directors of the company to purchase shares in the company, on the condition that the company together with its subsidiaries shall only hold a maximum of 10% of the company´s shares.

The Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf. have in accordance with the existing AGM’s authorization and taking into account purchase of own shares in accordance with share buy-back program that ended April 21st 2020, decided to initiate again a share buy-back program. Skeljungur purchased on the grounds on former buy-back program total 24,820,946 shares in the company which corresponds to 1.25% of the issued share capital.

It is planned to buy up to 24,820,946 of the company´s own shares, which corresponds to 1.25% of the issued share capital, although the amount of the repurchases shall not exceed ISK 250.000.000. The main purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Purchases under the program shall be divided into numerous transactions, however the daily trade will not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of the shares traded in September 2020 on Nasdaq Iceland, which amounts to 1,577,736 shares. The purchase price for shares shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the last independent bid in Nasdaq Iceland, whichever is higher.

Purchases under the program is expected to begin on October 9, 2020 and the program will remain in effect until the Company´s AGM 2021, unless the conditions for maximum purchases are met before that time.

Skeljungur hf. currently holds 24,820,946 of own shares, or 1.25% of the issued share capital in the company.

The buy-back program will be managed by Kvika banki hf. which will make its trading decisions regarding the purchases and the timing of the purchase, without influence by the company. The execution of the share buy-back program will be according to the provisions of Act respecting Public Limited Companies, no. 2/1995, and Appendix to Regulation on Insider Information and Market Manipulation no. 630/2005. Transactions with owns shares according to the buy-back program will be publicly disclosed no later than at the end of seventh business day following the day of execution of such transactions.

For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/


Skeljungur hf. Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...