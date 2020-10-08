 

TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic regions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 12:19  |  58   |   |   

OSLO, Norway and HELSINKI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biometric fintech Zwipe and TietoEVRY, the leading provider of software and digital banking services in the Nordics, have agreed to jointly roll-out biometric payment solutions based on the Zwipe Pay ONE platform.

With the recent surge in demand for safer and more secure payments, TietoEVRY is embracing biometric payment innovations that enable more hygienic, secure and convenient payments for consumers.   

"We are excited to roll-out the Zwipe Pay ONE platform in close collaboration with Zwipe, a pioneer and innovator in biometric payments. We selected Zwipe as the most interesting partner for mass market deployment. Together, we will support banks to roll-out biometric payment cards and wearables at scale. From recent discussions with issuers, we already see broad interest for such innovations. Clearly, now is the time to take action," says Jarmo Rouhiainen, Head of TietoEVRY Card Production and Personalization Services.

As part of this commercial agreement, Zwipe will provide TietoEVRY with technical support towards biometric payment card integration, enrollment solutions, and a complete end-to-end advisory offering aimed at helping banks successfully deploy biometric payment solutions. TietoEVRY will source their Zwipe Pay ONE-based cards through their network of card manufacturers.

"Partnering with TietoEVRY is a significant milestone for Zwipe. TietoEVRY's deep relations with a large number of banks in the Nordics, Baltics and beyond will be a strategic complement to Zwipe's technology leadership, accelerating the deployment of next generation contactless payments. Partnering closely with one of Europe's strongest players in payment services, we are further showcasing the value-add we deliver to the ecosystem," says André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

This is information that Zwipe AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the Continuing obligations of companies admitted to trading on Oslo Børs Merkur Market, Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8528 00 399. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on 8 October 2020.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
What's on the Energy Storage Market Besides Lithium-Ion Batteries, Asks IDTechEx Research
Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease