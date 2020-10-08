B&W Environmental to Supply Highly Efficient Cooling Technology for Pulp Mill in Brazil

LD Celulose S.A. is a joint venture between the Austria-based Lenzing Group and the Brazil-based Duratex. The plant will produce 500,000 tons of soluble cellulose annually.

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design and supply its highly efficient SPIG S.p.A. cooling towers for a pulp mill operated by LD Celulose S.A. in the Triângulo Mineiro region in Brazil. The contract is valued at approximately $2 million.

“B&W Environmental’s specialized SPIG cooling solutions can be tailored for the needs of the pulp & paper industry and for soluble cellulose production,” said SPIG Managing Director Alberto Galantini. “We see a growing market for our services in South America, especially in Brazil.”

“For this project, we will provide SPIG cooling tower cells with concrete structures, engineered to meet our customer’s specifications,” Galantini said. “We thank LD Celulose for this opportunity and look forward to a long-term cooperation with them as we further extend our presence in the South American pulp and paper market.”

The limited drift of the SPIG 10-cell, concrete cooling system reduces water emissions to the fan stack, reducing overall water use and maximizing efficiency, while high-quality, resistant materials provide the tower with an extended operable lifespan. The cooling tower and other equipment is scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2021.

B&W Environmental’s experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions as dictated by site-specific requirements. The company’s specialized services include preventive maintenance, equipment upgrades, replacement and spare parts, online performance monitoring, and a commitment to research and development to continually seek new and more efficient cooling system solutions.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

