 

B&W Environmental to Supply Highly Efficient Cooling Technology for Pulp Mill in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 12:30  |  27   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design and supply its highly efficient SPIG S.p.A. cooling towers for a pulp mill operated by LD Celulose S.A. in the Triângulo Mineiro region in Brazil. The contract is valued at approximately $2 million.

LD Celulose S.A. is a joint venture between the Austria-based Lenzing Group and the Brazil-based Duratex. The plant will produce 500,000 tons of soluble cellulose annually.

“B&W Environmental’s specialized SPIG cooling solutions can be tailored for the needs of the pulp & paper industry and for soluble cellulose production,” said SPIG Managing Director Alberto Galantini. “We see a growing market for our services in South America, especially in Brazil.”

“For this project, we will provide SPIG cooling tower cells with concrete structures, engineered to meet our customer’s specifications,” Galantini said. “We thank LD Celulose for this opportunity and look forward to a long-term cooperation with them as we further extend our presence in the South American pulp and paper market.”

The limited drift of the SPIG 10-cell, concrete cooling system reduces water emissions to the fan stack, reducing overall water use and maximizing efficiency, while high-quality, resistant materials provide the tower with an extended operable lifespan. The cooling tower and other equipment is scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2021.

B&W Environmental’s experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions as dictated by site-specific requirements. The company’s specialized services include preventive maintenance, equipment upgrades, replacement and spare parts, online performance monitoring, and a commitment to research and development to continually seek new and more efficient cooling system solutions.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to design and supply cooling towers for a pulp mill operated by LD Celulose S.A. in the Triângulo Mineiro region in Brazil. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal to Supply Package Boilers for Municipal Heating in Canada
02.10.20
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal Awarded Air Heater Replacement Contract for U.S. Power Plant
23.09.20
B&W Thermal Awarded Contracts Totaling More Than $15 Million for Emissions and Performance Upgrades at Taiwan Power Company Plant
18.09.20
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal to Supply Superheater Components to U.S. Power Customer
09.09.20
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental Awarded Contract for Innovative Ash-Handling Technology
09.09.20
Babcock & Wilcox Environmental Installs Advanced, Eco-Friendly Cooling System

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.08.20
56
Babcock & Wilcox Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results