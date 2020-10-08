 

New Preclinical Study Finds Nicotinamide Riboside May Improve Immune Cell Function

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 12:32  |  38   |   |   

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today highlighted a new study from Nature Immunology that found nicotinamide riboside (NR) helped energize tumor infiltrating T-cells (TILs) in samples extracted from mice. In a preclinical mouse model, NR was shown to improve T-cell function, which is a component of new cancer immunotherapies such as PD-1 and PDL-1 inhibitors. These findings lend further data to the potential role of NR in supporting healthy mitochondrial function.

T-cells are immune cells tasked with recognizing and eliminating infected, damaged or cancerous cells. The researchers from the University of Lausanne and the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research found that NR could prevent mitochondrial dysregulation and exhaustion in T-cells. By doing so, NR was also shown to improve T-cell mitochondrial function and responsiveness to anti-PD-1 cancer immunotherapy, a mainstay of cancer treatment approved for use against many solid tumor types. The tumor bearing mice fed with NR experienced less tumor growth, and an additive antitumor effect was observed when NR was combined with immunotherapy.

This research built upon a previous preclinical study, also conducted at the University of Lausanne, that found NR could promote hemopoietic stem cell (HSC) maturation in mice by stimulating mitochondrial function. Immune cells such as T-cells arise from these stem cells, as do essential red blood cells and platelets.

The prior study suggested that NR supplementation could facilitate cancer treatment by preventing myelosuppression in mice, (i.e. depletion of stem cells and all the cells they produce, caused by repeated chemotherapies).

This latest study from Nature Immunology indicates a new potential niche for NR supplementation by suggesting a synergistic effect with T-cell immunotherapies used for many solid tumors. NR has also been shown preclinically to possibly prevent neuropathy caused by paclitaxel, a common chemotherapy used for breast cancer treatment.

More research is required to validate this preclinical data and translate the findings into humans. Over 50 human trials investigating NR’s various health benefits are registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, 11 of which have been peer-reviewed and published through the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP).

“We’re excited to see the discovery of so many potential applications for NR’s proven ability to promote mitochondrial function,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “We know mitochondrial function is essential to the function of energy-expensive cells, including stem cells and immune cells. Their proper function, in turn, may play a key role in avoiding a wide array of diseases, including many cancers. We’re pleased to see that NR can support these essential cells and hope to elucidate its potential in human health and disease with further trials.”

Seite 1 von 3
ChromaDex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
ChromaDex Announces Study Results Showing Nutritional Protocol Including Nicotinamide Riboside Plus Standard of Care Reduces Recovery Time in COVID-19 Patients by Nearly 30%
09.09.20
New Preclinical Study Finds Niagen Prevents Light-Induced Retinal Damage in Mice