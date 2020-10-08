 

Mercury Clean Up Pilot Project Commences in Nevada; MCU’s Second Unit Shipped To Philippines

VIRGINIA CITY, N.V., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Comstock Processing LLC (collectively, the “Company” or “Comstock”) and partner Mercury Clean Up LLC (“MCU”), a strategic investee, announced today, that it has commenced its Mercury Clean Up Pilot Study targeting the old Baltimore-Maryland waste dumps located on American Flat, in immediate proximity of MCU’s mercury remediation technology and system. This follows approval from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (“NDEP”) that granted a final Engineering Design Change (“EDC”) associated with an As-Built Report for the Mercury Clean Up Pilot operating within Comstock’s existing Water Pollution Control Permit -NEV2000109, including the application of process solution and within its fully contained, double-lined platform.

Mr. Paul Clift, MCU CEO stated, “Our setup of the MCU process plant and DAF components is now complete, including all connections on the recycle pump to the DAF unit and the ‘Bag Filtration’ unit and the landing and installation of our operating, on-site containerized Lab. With NDEP’s approval now in hand, we are ready to start test processing mercury contaminated materials and proving our efficacy.”

Oro Industries has also manufactured a second unit, a state-of-the-art mercury remediation system, scheduled to arrive into Davao City on October 12, 2020 (pictured below as it was being prepared for and loaded into the shipping container), for our newly created entity, MCU Philippines Inc (“MCU-P”). Comstock previously announced that it had formed MCU-P, a new 50-50 joint venture between the Company and MCU, and has invested its first $1 million into this venture. MCU-P, in a joint venture with Clean Ore Solutions (“COS”), have joint ventured to establish Clean Mineral Recovery Technologies (“CMRT”) for the remediation and rehabilitation of the mercury contaminated Naboc River on Mt. Diwata, in Davao D’Oro, Philippines. CMRT will work in direct collaboration with the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the provincial government of Davao D’Oro for accelerated rehabilitation of this mine-waste contaminated river.

