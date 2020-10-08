 

Dollar General Unveils Exciting, New and Differentiated Retail Store Meet popshelf!

Today, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) proudly announces its newest retail store concept popshelf. This new store aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more—with approximately 95 percent of items priced at $5 or less!

Dollar General's new exciting, joyful retail concept: popshelf. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers can visit these innovative stores when the first two popshelf locations open near Nashville, Tennessee this fall. Learn more about popshelf through this engaging video here.

“We are excited to introduce popshelf from a position of strength, further highlighting our innovative spirit and building on our proven track record of store format innovation,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have leveraged robust consumer insights to create a unique store that we believe will resonate with new customers, while providing Dollar General with even more opportunities for growth in the years ahead.”

“Building on the success, learnings and insights from Dollar General’s non-consumables initiative (NCI), we are excited to unveil popshelf following our work to research, create and define the brand and merchandising offerings,” added Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “At popshelf, customers will find a differentiated retail concept that seeks to bring joy to their shopping experiences, with surprising deals in targeted non-consumable product categories. We are excited to welcome customers into these stores.”

Although grounded in the extensive NCI merchandising learnings and real estate and operational excellence at Dollar General, popshelf is a differentiated store and shopping experience. Each approximately 9,000 square foot popshelf store is focused on delivering a combination of continually-refreshed merchandise, seasonal specials and limited-time items while also surpassing price and value expectations. popshelf shelves will also carry a highly-curated crossover assortment of Dollar General’s private brands, many of which have been recently rebranded. Customers can enjoy popshelf’s stress-free and guilt-free shopping experience as they find the items they want while being delighted by unique special products that deliver joy and happiness!

