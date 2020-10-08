Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Redemption of Public Warrants and Shareholders Meeting Resolutions

Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) (“Betterware” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s ordinary shares, no par value per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of October 11, 2018 (as amended from time to time, the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (as successor of DD3 Acquisition Corp.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 9, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of USD$0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). Warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to the redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Ordinary Shares is at least USD$18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

Public Warrant holders have until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to exercise their Public Warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares. Each Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Ordinary Shares at a cash price of USD$11.44 per Public Warrant exercised (the “Exercise Price”).

The Company’s board of directors has elected to require that, following delivery of the notice of redemption and prior to 5 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, all Public Warrants be exercised only on a cashless basis. As a result of the board of directors having made this election, holders may no longer exercise Public Warrants in exchange for payment in cash of the Exercise Price. Instead, a holder exercising a Public Warrant will be deemed to pay the per warrant Exercise Price by the surrender of 0.63 of a share of Ordinary Shares that such holder would have been entitled to receive upon a cash exercise of each Public Warrant. Accordingly, by virtue of the cashless exercise of the Public Warrants, exercising warrant holders will receive 0.37 of a share of Ordinary Shares for each Public Warrant surrendered for exercise.