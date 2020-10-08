 

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market To Reach US$ 750 Million By 2026 With 500% Absolute Growth

The Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Will Be Driven By Increasing Number Of Clinical Trials Along With New Product Launches Over Next 5 Years Says Kuick Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Outlook 2026" Report Highlights:

  • Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market: US$ 700 Million Opportunity
  • Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >125 Therapies In Trials
  • USA Dominates Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >50 Therapies In Trials
  • Comprehensive Insight on Clinical & Non Clinical Issues Related to Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Development
  • Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy: 2
  • Global Research Progress & Medical Advancement Insight
  • Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec) & Oncorine: Dosage, Price & Patent insight
Increase in prevalence and mortality rate associated with cancer have always remained a challenge to the modern medicine with respect to the development of more reliable therapies. In the past few years, one of the greatest breakthrough novel cancer therapy that has been developed by the researchers is the oncolytic virus immunotherapy. The overall procedure of the therapy is based on the ability of the oncolytic virus to infect and further lyse the tumor cells by boosting the immune system of the patient. Some of the virus strains that have been tested and proved to be adding to the various applications of the therapy are canine distemper virus, adenovirus, vaccinia virus and reovirus in the preclinical and clinical studies.

The viral toxicity and the in-vitro manipulation of the virus is estimated to be providing successful clinical outcomes, leading to the enhancement and the expansion of the market linked with the therapy. All the clinical trials associated with the therapy are underway but all are estimated to look forward by bringing numerous opportunities for the cancer patients. The market concerned with the growth of the oncolytic virus therapy is focused on increasing the research and development sector, which is apparently considered as an important asset for the therapy in order to change the stringent cancer treatment paradigm available in the industry for a long period of time. The current clinical platform is estimated to be developing a competitive landscape for the other cancer markets as the therapy of interest is getting fragmented at a high speed for different cancer types.

