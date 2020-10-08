 

Shopify to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), a leading global commerce company, plans to announce financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples and many more.

