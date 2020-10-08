Shopify to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 29, 2020

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), a leading global commerce company, plans to announce financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.