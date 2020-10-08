 

Consumer Interest in WiSA Continues its Strong Upward Trajectory

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) and comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics (CE) brands, announced meaningful growth across its digital platforms in Q3, showcasing heightened consumer interest in the Association, its brand partners and their products, and the overall home cinema category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005139/en/

WiSA Web Site Traffic Growth by Quarter (Photo: Business Wire)

WiSA Web Site Traffic Growth by Quarter (Photo: Business Wire)

In Q3 of 2020, WiSA’s unique website visitors increased 112% from Q2 and 191% from Q1. Thirty-five percent of the site’s visitors in Q3 also visited a WiSA member site or clicked a “buy now or learn more” buttons from the site, leading them directly to a member’s landing page to learn more. Unique visits from WiSA’s social media profiles and dedicated digital advertisements also increased in Q3 2020, up 143% from Q2 and 562% from Q1. These WiSA Wave campaigns leveraged the Association’s significant market research investments to drive revenue for WiSA Certified products like LG Smart OLED TVs, Klipch’s Reference Wireless solutions, Enclave’s Cinehome HD II and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Wireless Home Audio System.

“There is a strong commitment from our global CE brand members to work together to educate consumers that WiSA Certified wireless audio is the best way to bring true cinema surround sound to home theaters,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “This industry marketing effort is supported by both leaders in wireless multichannel surround sound with products across a wide price range. Consumers are compelled by superior sound where all you have to do is unpack the box and plug new speakers into the wall. They’re hungry for more knowledge about what it takes to choose the best sound solution for their home and WiSA is helping them find the perfect gear.”

This kind of digital growth provides a significant value-add to WiSA members, ultimately providing a database of qualified leads for impactful remarketing campaigns. WiSA’s continued advancement into the consumer-facing cornerstone of wireless home cinema and investments in digital marketing has positioned the Association as the go-to solution for the best possible home entertainment experience.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
WiSA Introduces SoundSend Home Cinema Audio Transmitter to Instantly Connect 100’s of Millions of Smart TVs to WiSA Certified Speakers
22.09.20
World’s First WiSA Ready 4K UHD Smart Projector Developed by LG Electronics
09.09.20
Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference