 

Progressive Care Expands COVID-19 Testing With 15 Minute Antigen Rapid Tests

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce that the Company has launched an aggressive expansion of its COVID-19 testing service registered through the FDA under its Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) guidelines, featuring an Antigen testing system that produces rapid detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with market-leading accuracy in 15 minutes.

“We are seeing very strong demand for our rapid results antigen tests, both at our PharmCo locations and where we are called to administer and analyze on-site for customers,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, interim CEO and Chairman of the Board at Progressive Care. “We have received our first order of more than 700 tests and have access to large supplies to meet the needs for future orders.”

The BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is an antigen-based testing system designed to detect proteins from the virus that causes COVID-19 when applied to respiratory specimens such as those produced through nasal swabbing. Data shows exceptional accuracy of results, with fewer than 2% of every 1,000 tests producing a false negative result and fewer than 1% of every 1,000 tests producing a false positive result.

The Company has already rolled out these expanded rapid results testing services in the Miami metropolitan area, and it intends to expand this service to all PharmCo locations over coming weeks. Management notes that the Company’s testing service already shows signs of regional market leadership, as indicated by its related website now trending at or near the top in internet search results for COVID-19 testing in Miami.

Weisberg added, “As our economy reopens and with the looming return of cold and flu season, and early signs of a likely resurgence in Covid-19 cases as a seasonal risk in the northern hemisphere, testing will be our most important frontline defense ahead of vaccine, which experts believe may still be many months away in terms of access for most people. Progressive Care is grateful for the opportunity to provide an effective resource for our surrounding communities.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company's website.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our planned expansion of the testing services to all PharmCo locations in the coming weeks, access to supplies, our placement in the market and future demand for our services. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

