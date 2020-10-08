 

Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in Plastics Material Data and Technology

Move allows Altair to offer most comprehensive, high-fidelity plastics database on the market

TROY, Mich., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair, (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the acquisition of M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, a leading international supplier of material database and material information systems, with a focus on plastics. The acquisition of M-Base will allow Altair to offer the most comprehensive, high-fidelity plastics database available on the market, which will directly connect with Altair’s powerful solvers.

One of the most important decisions in product development is the selection of materials for production. Altair has been investing significantly in the area of material modeling for several years. The acquisition of M-Base is an important additional step to deliver comprehensive material information and infrastructure to predict and optimize product performance through simulation. M-Base's offering covers the complete lifecycle of material data, from testing and test evaluation to computer-aided engineering (CAE) interfaces, with a focus on plastics.

M-Base brings to Altair first-rate plastics material data supplied directly by material producers, deep knowledge in material database technology, and plastics material data preparation from raw data to data consumable by designers and engineers.

M-Base is the official software supplier to Computer Aided Material Preselection by Uniform Standards (CAMPUS), the world’s most successful plastic material database adhering to rigorous international standards. Altair will continue to invest in CAMPUS to ensure consistent, high-quality material data for customers to drive accurate simulation results.

“The integration of M-Base into the Altair ecosystem brings deep knowledge and experience in material database projects, as well as the high-quality data our customers require to improve the design of their products,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer of Altair. “It also expands our presence in the plastics industry, as M-Base holds strong relationships with plastics manufacturers and the gold standard, CAMPUS. We look forward to working deeply with CAMPUS members to grow together.”

“As a steering committee member of CAMPUS, we have built a beneficial relationship with M-Base who helped us to broaden the impact of the CAMPUS database,” said Dr. Peter Höck, head of technical product and quality management polycarbonates at Covestro. “We are confident that Altair will bring expanded benefits to our members through their technology, teams, and investments.”

M-Base's Web-based plastics database, Material Data Center, is the leading plastics information tool, enabling accurate material selection in the early design phases and offering continuity throughout the product lifecycle. It covers the complete international plastics market including the entire content of the CAMPUS database, as well as an application database, a tradename directory, a literature database, and several other tools to support designers and engineers.

“Integrating our technology and Material Data Center with Altair will provide excellent functionality for engineers and designers during material selection and product development processes,” said Dr. Erwin Baur, co-founder of M-Base.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

