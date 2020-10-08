 

Atlas Technical Consultants Names New Chief Legal Officer and New Chief Information Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental and consulting services, is proud to announce Laura Strunk as the new Chief Legal Officer and Britni Aucoin as the new Chief Information Officer.

Strunk brings years of experience in public company representation, securities law, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and corporate governance matters. She previously served as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at USA Compression Partners, LP in Austin and prior to that was Corporate Counsel at NuStar Energy LP in San Antonio. She began her legal career in the New York City office of Vinson & Elkins LLP focusing on capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

Aucoin, a former Digital Practice & Offering Developer Senior Manager at Accenture North America, has worked with clients in Oil & Gas and Food & Beverage industries to develop digital strategies for operational technology and manufacturing. With experience in IT management, operational technology and digital transformations, Britni brings a strategic mindset for IT optimization at Atlas.

“Both Laura and Britni bring tremendous expertise that strengthens our leadership team as we continue the rapid growth of our company,” said L. Joe Boyer, Atlas Chief Executive Officer. “Through her tenure at public companies, Laura joins us with a deep knowledge of securities law, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, finance and governance matters. Britni will work closely with our IT Team to build upon strategic roadmaps that support our business strategies, IT process optimization, and end user experience.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,300+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

