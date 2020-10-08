 

Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q3 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. President and CEO Mark Bristow will again host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

  • Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    October 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q3 Results Announcement

  • Q3 Results release
    November 5, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC

  • Q3 Results webinar
    November 5, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

  • Conference call linked to webinar
    November 5, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 5232.

The Q3 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre        
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com         

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


