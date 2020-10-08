Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q3 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. President and CEO Mark Bristow will again host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.