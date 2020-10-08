 

XPO Logistics Named Official Transportation Partner for Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been named the official transportation partner for all Susan G. Komen 3-Day fundraising walks in 2021. This marks a significant expansion of XPO's partnership with Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization.

XPO will donate trucks and drivers to support the events, which have drawn more than 500,000 participants nationwide. The company will also provide storage for the equipment, supplies and merchandise used during the 60-mile walks, and XPO trucks will display the iconic Susan G. Komen Running Ribbon.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to expand our support of a cause that means a great deal to our employees. XPO stands with Susan G. Komen in advocating for women’s health, including the prevention and early detection of breast cancer. It’s more important than ever that women continue to receive timely diagnosis and treatment this year.”

In addition, on October 8, 2020, XPO will be matching all donations to Susan G. Komen up to $10,000, to help fulfill the promise to end breast cancer, fund lifesaving research and provide critical assistance to people with breast cancer and their families.

“We are honored to have XPO’s passionate commitment to Komen’s work to save lives and end breast cancer,” said Carrie Stovall, vice president, peer-to-peer fundraising for Susan G. Komen. “Thanks to our ongoing partnership with XPO, we are able to continue supporting breakthrough research and ensure that people facing breast cancer today are helped every step of the way.”     

Registration for 2021 events in Boston, Chicago, Dallas and San Diego is open online.  

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Susan G. Komen
 Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide.  We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information.  Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

Media Contact
 XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com


XPO Logistics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
XPO Logistics Partners with Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
01.10.20
XPO Logistics Doubles App Downloads to 200,000
30.09.20
XPO Logistics Wins Two Awards for Excellence from Whirlpool Corporation
24.09.20
XPO Logistics Awarded Bronze Status as Military Friendly Employer
17.09.20
XPO Logistics to Lead Panel for CILT’s Women in Logistics Virtual Diversity Roadshow
16.09.20
XPO Logistics Expands Education Benefits for US Employees
14.09.20
Katrina Liddell Named Finalist for 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking Award
10.09.20
XPO Logistics Extends Technology Partnership with MIT Industrial Liaison Program